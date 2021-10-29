Banker murder suspect found dead in jail

On Thursday, October 28, it became known that Andrei Skripkin, a suspect in the murder of a banker, was found dead in a cell of a pre-trial detention center in Belarus.

Andrey Skripkin was a partner of the deceased banker Mikhail Yakhontov. Photo: Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation

So far, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, which is in charge of this high-profile criminal case, has not officially made a statement that Andrei Skripkin is dead.

At the moment, Skripkin is considered a suspect in the murder of the former top manager of the bankrupt Smolensk Bank Mikhail Yakhontov and his family – his wife and son.

He was supposed to be sent to Moscow in the Investigative Committee on October 28, but he allegedly committed suicide in an isolation ward in Belarus. “RG” information about the death of the suspect was confirmed by sources in law enforcement agencies.

According to their information, Skripkin tore the mattress in his cell at night. Security found the body only in the morning. But immediately after the arrest, he confessed to the Belarusian law enforcement officers that the murder of the banker and his family was his work.

The day before, in Moscow, he was arrested in absentia by the Kuntsevo court. The surname of the alleged killer of Mikhail Yakhontov, a former top manager of Smolensk Bank, his wife and child, became known from the materials of the court. Andrey Skripkin is a former partner of the deceased banker. Now the criminal case on the murder of the Yakhontov family can be terminated in connection with the death of the suspect.

True, the relatives of Andrei Skripkin, according to the law, have the right to disagree with this and demand further investigation of the case if they believe that the suspect is innocent.

Recall that this high-profile murder took place in Moscow on October 26 in an apartment in an elite house on Mosfilmovskaya Street. The bodies of three people were found there. It turned out that the former top manager of Smolensk Bank Mikhail Yakhontov, his wife and eight-year-old son were killed.

In fact, the capital’s IC has opened a criminal case on mass murder. The killer was facing life imprisonment. He was installed and detained in record time – three days.

Much was known about the deceased banker. Five years before the crime, Mikhail Yakhontov himself was involved in the case of withdrawing money from bank accounts and deliberate bankruptcy.

In March 2019, the Tverskoy Court of Moscow found him and three other former top managers of Smolensk Bank OJSC guilty of large embezzlement and deliberate bankruptcy of a credit institution. Then, by the verdict of the court, the banker Yakhontov was sentenced to six years in prison in a general regime colony.

The court also satisfied the claim of the Deposit Insurance Agency for the solidarity collection of over 8.4 billion rubles from four former top managers. So the main version of the crime was the financial one – someone believed that the banker owed him a lot of money, and demanded it after his release.

Anastasia, daughter of the murdered top manager of the Smolensk Bank, Mikhail Yakhontov, told TV broadcasters that unknown persons had threatened the banker literally a few days before his murder and demanded that the money debt be returned.

It is clear that the daughter does not know the amount, but, as one of the publications wrote, unknown persons demanded that Yakhontov return the debt in the amount of 600 million rubles.

According to the journalists, it turns out that shortly before his murder, a lady also contacted the banker – the head of a large scientific enterprise to which the “Smolensk Bank” owed a lot.

At the time of the collapse of the credit institution, the debt exceeded 19 billion rubles.

So whether the alleged murderer of Yakhontov was a loner, who acted on his personal accounts, or whether the citizen was sent to deal with the billions that went missing in the bankrupt bank, is still completely unclear.

It turns out that Yakhontov, who was recently released, had a lot of enemies. Indeed, according to the investigation from 2016, top managers of the Moscow branch of the credit institution withdrew more than a hundred million rubles to the accounts of controlled foreign companies and deliberately bankrupted the bank.

Only the following has been established with certainty for today: before the massacre, none of those whom Yakhontov did not know entered the apartment. He and his second wife with their young son let someone they knew home. After all, the doors were opened and the owners themselves let him into the house.

But the alleged killer was found so quickly through the car and because of the security cameras, which now stand wherever needed. First, they began to look for how the killer arrived at the house and how he left.

Traffic police officers joined the search. The Potok system, a hardware and software complex that allows identifying car numbers, helped to identify the suspect.

It was thanks to this program that investigators were able to track the car in which the suspect was traveling – it turned out to be a white Hyundai. But then, when the operatives found out, the man managed to get to Belarus.