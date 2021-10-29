Bare shoulder and “dangerous” skirt: Jolie was published in a romantic outfit

Street photographers caught the star during an autograph session with fans, which was dedicated to the release of her new book

TBILISI, October 14 – Sputnik. American actress Angelina Jolie made a new appearance: the star went to an autograph session in a very romantic outfit. In recent weeks, Jolie has increasingly drawn attention to her person. The other day, reporters caught her in the company of ex-spouse Johnny Lee Miller, and yesterday the actress again flashed in public. And although this time Angelina was alone, she looked spectacular. Jolie is attending an autograph session with fans for the release of her book Know Your Rights and Defend Them, co-written with lawyer Geraldine Van Buren. The actress gladly took pictures with those present and handed out signatures to the right and left. For the release, Jolie chose a gray sweater with a bare shoulder, as well as a milk midi skirt. She completed her outfit with nude pumps and a bag. The network immediately began to discuss the bow of the star. “Has surpassed myself”; “Very elegant”; “Wow skirt, dangerous”; “Light shades suit her very much”; “Stop wearing black”; “The most stylish actress” – write netizens. Read also: Subscribe to video news from Georgia on our YouTube channel.

