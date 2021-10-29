Bastrykin demanded to explain why Sushkevich is under arrest

The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia responded to an open letter from the president of the Research Institute of Emergency Pediatric Surgery and Traumatology Leonid Roshal in defense of a doctor from Kaliningrad. Information about this appeared on the agency’s website on the evening of October 28.

Leonid Roshal wrote an open letter about “the need to end criminal prosecution against a neonatologist of the regional perinatal center of the city of Kaliningrad, accused of murdering a child in a maternity hospital,” and said that he was ready to be punished instead of Elina Sushkevich.

Bastrykin asked to submit a repeated report on the circumstances of the case and give a justification for keeping the Kaliningrad medic in custody.

“The chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation demanded that the subordinate employees re-report all the circumstances established during the preliminary investigation, as well as provide a justification for choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention in relation to the accused,” the press service of the Investigative Committee reported.