Bastrykin demanded to justify the detention of doctor Sushkevich

Moscow. 29th of October. INTERFAX.RU – The head of the Russian IC, Alexander Bastrykin, responded to an open letter from the president of the Research Institute of Emergency Pediatric Surgery and Traumatology Leonid Roshal in defense of a doctor from Kaliningrad, Elina Sushkevich, accused of murdering a child in a maternity hospital, demanding a second report on the circumstances established during the investigation.

“The chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation demanded that the subordinate employees re-report all the circumstances established during the preliminary investigation, as well as provide a justification for choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention in relation to the accused,” the ICR website says.

Roshal published an open letter in the media stating “the need to end criminal prosecution against a neonatologist at the regional perinatal center in the city of Kaliningrad, accused of killing a child in a maternity hospital.”

At the moment, a criminal case against a medical worker is being considered in the Moscow Regional Court.

On October 27, it was reported that the first appellate court of general jurisdiction refused to mitigate the measure of restraint for doctors from Kaliningrad, Elena Belaya and Sushkevich, who were detained during the review of the murder of a baby, in which they are being accused. As the court told Interfax, the appellate instance rejected the complaints of the lawyers Belaya and Sushkevich, who insisted that there were no legal grounds for their detention.

Belaya and Sushkevich were taken into custody at the request of the state prosecution. Now they are in the Moscow SIZO-6 (“Pechatniki”).

The Moscow Regional Court is currently considering a high-profile case of doctors who were initially acquitted on the basis of a jury’s verdict. The acquittal of the Kaliningrad Regional Court in May was overturned by the First Court of Appeal.

And about. the head physician of the city maternity hospital No. 4 Belaya is accused of organizing the murder, the anesthesiologist-resuscitator Sushkevich is accused of murder.

According to the plot of the case, in November 2018, a premature baby weighing 700 grams was born to a woman in a maternity hospital. The investigation claimed that Belaya, having received information about the birth of a child in a serious condition, decided to kill him in order to prevent the deterioration of statistics and a negative impact on her further appointment to the post of chief physician. According to the prosecution, Belaya attracted Sushkevich for the murder, who arrived as part of the resuscitation team to provide the child with medical assistance and further transport him to the perinatal center.

At the direction of Belaya, the investigation established that Sushkevich administered a lethal dose of the drug “Magnesium sulfate” to the newborn, as a result of which his death occurred. Further, allegedly on the instructions of Belya, deliberately false information was introduced into the history of childbirth that there was a fact of intrapartum death, that is, the death of the fetus.

Belaya and Sushkevich do not admit guilt.

During the investigation, many well-known doctors, the Russian Society of Neonatologists, spoke in support of the doctors: it was noted, in particular, that the survival rate of infants with extremely low body weight around the world is 700 grams. at the 24th week of pregnancy does not exceed 5-10%.

Roshal expressed the opinion that forensic experts could be mistaken in their conclusions about the causes of the infant’s death.