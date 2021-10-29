Bastrykin responded to Roshal’s offer to serve Sushkevich

The head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, demanded to re-report on the circumstances of the case of the Kaliningrad doctor Elina Sushkevich. A letter describing the circumstances of the incident was sent to Bastrykin by the president of the “National Medical Chamber” Leonid Roshal. He demanded to stop the criminal prosecution of the medic.

“The Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation demanded that the subordinate employees re-report all the circumstances established during the preliminary investigation,” the IC website says.

On October 4, the Moscow City Court arrested Sushkevich, as well as her colleague Elena Belaya until January 4. Neonatologists were accused of killing a baby. The Court of Appeal this week ruled that the arrest order was legal. Roshal, however, assures that the forensic examination, on the basis of which the doctors were found guilty, was carried out with errors. He noted that he was “ready to sit” instead of Sushkevich.

The incident with the newborn took place in November 2018. According to the investigation, the pregnant woman was delivered to the Kaliningrad maternity hospital number 4 at an early stage (23-24 weeks). She had a premature birth, a boy weighing 700 grams was born. Investigators believe that Belaya, who was then acting as the head doctor of the maternity hospital, decided to kill the baby and brought in an anesthesiologist-resuscitator of the regional perinatal center Sushkevich to this. She stayed in the hospital a few hours after the birth of the child and injected him with magnesium sulfate. The boy passed away.

The case was considered in the Kaliningrad Regional Court. The jury acquitted the doctors in 2020. The prosecutor’s office appealed the verdict. The UK did not agree with the justification either.