S.-PETERSBURG, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The authorities of St. Petersburg will complain to the siloviki about the authors of a satirical article that the cost of travel in public transport will multiply on non-working days, said the governor of the city Alexander Beglov. “People who spread just such rumors are the real scum. they scare, and secondly, they create fear in people. And instead of helping in this difficult situation, they create tension. According to all such rumors, we have addressed and will turn to law enforcement agencies. Because it’s impossible. It’s not just some jokes or anecdotes. But when rumors spread that lead to panic, I would call it a crime, “Beglov said on the air of the 78 TV channel. the fare in the metro will be increased tenfold, and in surface transport – fivefold. The city transport committee immediately denied this. Beglov called the publication an unfair and “specially thought out action” and urged the residents of St. Petersburg not to trust “dubious sources.” , say, unscrupulous publications. These are real provocateurs who, instead of helping in this difficult situation, are trying to worsen it, “the governor added. RIA Novosti does not yet have a commentary on Panorama. This resource is known for writing humorous news -feuilletons, which are presented as real events.

