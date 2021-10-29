Beglov decided to contact the police because of the comic news about the fare :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Pyotr Kovalev / TASS



The authorities of St. Petersburg will appeal to law enforcement agencies because of the material of the satirical publication “Panorama” about the rise in the price of travel in the metro by 10 times – up to 550 rubles. This was stated by the governor of the city Alexander Beglov on the air of the TV channel “78”.

The head of the city said that the information about the rise in the cost of transport was “an absolute fake.” “People who spread just such rumors are the real bastards. Firstly, they scare, and secondly, they create fear in people and instead of helping in this difficult situation, they create tension, ”he said.

According to the head of the city, the government is addressing and will continue to address the security forces “for all such rumors.” “This is not just a joke or some kind of anecdote. <...> When rumors spread that lead to panic, I would call it a crime, “Beglov said. According to him, the publication was “an unscrupulous, specially thought out action.”

Rospotrebnadzor called the condition for lifting restrictions on COVID in St. Petersburg



Previously, the satirical edition of the IA “Panorama” published the news, which claimed that, according to the governor’s decree, from October 30 to November 7, travel in the St. Petersburg metro would rise in price by 10 times, and in ground transport – by 5 times – up to 250 rubles.