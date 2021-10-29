https://ria.ru/20211028/transport-1756771901.html
Beglov spoke about the work of transport in St. Petersburg on non-working days
Beglov spoke about the work of transport in St. Petersburg on non-working days – RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021
Beglov spoke about the work of transport in St. Petersburg on non-working days
The use of public transport in St. Petersburg on non-working days is not limited, it is not planned to cancel the reduced fare, the governor of the city said … RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021
2021-10-28T22: 41
2021-10-28T22: 41
2021-10-28T22: 54
spread of coronavirus
society
St. Petersburg
coronaviruses
coronavirus covid-19
coronavirus in Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/15/1590264541_132:160:2970:1756_1920x0_80_0_0_970ff352322e0c1ca079edb7c187b6e9.jpg
S.-PETERSBURG, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The use of public transport in St. Petersburg on non-working days is not limited, it is not planned to cancel the reduced fare, the governor of the city Alexander Beglov said. “There are no restrictions on movement in public transport on non-working days from October 30 to November 7 in St. Petersburg. ) will run as usual according to the weekend schedule, “he said on the air of the 78 TV channel.” There will be no cancellation of preferential fares, closure of metro stations, increase in tariffs (for travel in public transport – ed.), “Beglov promised …
https://ria.ru/20211028/koronavirus-1756770424.html
St. Petersburg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/15/1590264541_238-0:2967:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b7f28e16cb3f3510ada4297fd1a74e29.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
society, saint petersburg, coronaviruses, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia
Beglov spoke about the work of transport in St. Petersburg on non-working days