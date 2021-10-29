https://ria.ru/20211028/transport-1756771901.html

Beglov spoke about the work of transport in St. Petersburg on non-working days

Beglov spoke about the work of transport in St. Petersburg on non-working days – RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021

Beglov spoke about the work of transport in St. Petersburg on non-working days

The use of public transport in St. Petersburg on non-working days is not limited, it is not planned to cancel the reduced fare, the governor of the city said … RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021

2021-10-28T22: 41

2021-10-28T22: 41

2021-10-28T22: 54

spread of coronavirus

society

St. Petersburg

coronaviruses

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/15/1590264541_132:160:2970:1756_1920x0_80_0_0_970ff352322e0c1ca079edb7c187b6e9.jpg

S.-PETERSBURG, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The use of public transport in St. Petersburg on non-working days is not limited, it is not planned to cancel the reduced fare, the governor of the city Alexander Beglov said. “There are no restrictions on movement in public transport on non-working days from October 30 to November 7 in St. Petersburg. ) will run as usual according to the weekend schedule, “he said on the air of the 78 TV channel.” There will be no cancellation of preferential fares, closure of metro stations, increase in tariffs (for travel in public transport – ed.), “Beglov promised …

https://ria.ru/20211028/koronavirus-1756770424.html

St. Petersburg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/15/1590264541_238-0:2967:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b7f28e16cb3f3510ada4297fd1a74e29.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, saint petersburg, coronaviruses, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia