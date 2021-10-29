https://ria.ru/20211029/kislorod-1756782096.html

Belarus decided to introduce a ban on the export of medical oxygen

2021-10-29T01: 31

2021-10-29T01: 31

2021-10-29T01: 45

spread of coronavirus

Belarus

eurasian economic commission

health – society

eurasian economic union

MINSK, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, the government of Belarus has decided to impose a six-month ban on the export of medical and technical oxygen from the republic, according to a resolution of the Council of Ministers published on Friday on the national legal Internet portal. members of the EAEU of goods according to the list according to the appendix, regardless of their country of origin, outside the customs territory of the EAEU in the Republic of Belarus to states that are not members of the EAEU, goods placed under customs procedures for export, temporary export, processing outside the customs territory and re-export “, – says the document. The appendix explains that we are talking about technical, medical oxygen, both in gaseous and liquid states. According to the document, this measure of non-tariff regulation applies to goods that are placed under customs procedures in Belarus before the entry into force of the decree and the actual export of which for borders of the republic is carried out after the entry into force of the document. However, the decision does not apply to humanitarian aid to foreign states, as well as oxygen transported within the framework of international transit traffic starting and ending outside the customs territory of the EAEU. The ban does not apply to goods transported within the framework of international transit traffic, starting outside the customs territory of the EAEU and ending in a state of the Union, as well as placed under customs procedures in an EAEU state other than Belarus, but transported in transit through its territory. instructed to notify the Eurasian Economic Commission of the ban. The decree comes into force after its official publication and is valid for six months, the document says. By another decree, which was also published on Friday and comes into force on October 30, the government of Belarus introduced gaseous oxygen and liquid oxygen (pharmaceutical substance) to the list of medicinal funds produced by organizations of Belarus, the prices of which are regulated by the Ministry of Health.

Belarus

2021

Belarus, eurasian economic commission, eurasian economic union