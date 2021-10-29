Belarus temporarily limited the export of oxygen outside the country :: Society :: RBK

Photo: Habibur Rahman / Keystone Press Agency / Global Look Press



Belarus has banned the export of oxygen to other countries for six months, including members of the Eurasian Economic Union. The decree on this was signed by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko and published on the national legal Internet portal of Belarus.

“The Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus decides to establish a temporary ban on the export of goods outside the Republic of Belarus to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union of goods according to the list according to the appendix, regardless of their country of origin,” the document says.

The restrictions will affect the export of medical and technical oxygen in the gaseous and liquid state. The ban does not apply to the export of oxygen for international humanitarian aid and as supplies. Also, this measure does not apply to goods transported in the course of international transit traffic.

Vasily Gerasimov, Chairman of the State Control Committee, reported on cases of an increase in the cost of oxygen and repair of medical equipment in the context of a pandemic during a meeting on October 19. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko urged officials to use their powers to “turn the pockets of scoundrels” who “profit” from people’s health.