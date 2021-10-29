https://ria.ru/20211029/polsha-1756863288.html

Belgian Prime Minister’s remarks about Morawiecki sparked a scandal

The Belgian prime minister’s statements about Moravetsky caused a scandal – RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021

Belgian Prime Minister’s remarks about Morawiecki sparked a scandal

The Belgian Ambassador was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry in connection with the statements of the Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croes to the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, RIA Novosti, October 29, 2021

2021-10-29T14: 27

2021-10-29T14: 27

2021-10-29T14: 27

in the world

Warsaw

Belgium

Poland

poland ministry

European Union

European Commission

Mateusz Moravetski

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/1d/1734736714_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_36a82e2267796dcb154e3f6b9fc3e1f6.jpg

WARSAW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The Belgian Ambassador was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry in connection with the statements of the Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croes to the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, the RAR agency reports. The reason was the statement of the Prime Minister of Belgium, who appreciated Morawiecki’s interview with the Financial Times. In this interview, the head of the Polish government said that the European Commission is “putting a gun to the temple” of Poland, and the intention to cut funding for Poland from EU funds was assessed as “World War III.” In turn, the Belgian prime minister, quoted by local media, said, that the authors of such statements are playing a game with fire. “To those who give provocative interviews and believe that declaring a new world war in the pages of the Financial Times is politically necessary for them, I would like to say one thing: you are playing a very dangerous game. You play with fire when you go out on the path of war with your European partners. only in order to win something in national and intra-coalition disputes, “he said. Poland has recently been in confrontation with the bodies of the European Union. On Wednesday, the EU Court of Justice imposed a fine on Warsaw of 1 million euros per day pending the liquidation of the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court. Earlier, the same court imposed a fine of € 0.5 million a day on Poland for refusing to end the operation of the Turov coal mine on the border with the Czech Republic. In July, the EU Court ordered the immediate termination of the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court of Poland. According to the EC, the activities of the disciplinary chamber, which can make decisions on the professional activities of judges, threaten their independence and impartiality. In turn, the Constitutional Court (CC) of Poland did not consider the decision of the EU Court of Justice to suspend the work of the disciplinary chamber binding on execution. Nevertheless, Poland, in response to the EC’s claims about the rule of law, agreed to suspend the work of the disciplinary chamber of the Constitutional Court. However, the European Commission believes that Poland did not fully comply with the court’s decision and continued actions that could threaten the independence of the judiciary. The European Commission has applied to the European Court of Justice for financial sanctions against Warsaw.

https://ria.ru/20211029/evropa-1756667491.html

Warsaw

Belgium

Poland

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/1d/1734736714_174-0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_502c9b623e2b469fd9860dda42e99a74.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, warsaw, belgium, poland, poland ministry of foreign affairs, the european union, the european commission, mateusz morawiecki