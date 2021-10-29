Biden arrives in Europe for G-20 Summit and Climate Forum

US President Joe Biden arrived in Europe on October 29. The program of his tour includes a summit in Rome of 20 industrialized countries (Group G-20), negotiations with allies on Iran’s nuclear program and a meeting with Pope Francis.

Biden will also attend the Glasgow International Climate Conference.

The first item on Biden’s European program is the meeting on October 29 with the pontiff at the Vatican. Biden is a deeply religious practicing Catholic. His predecessor in this capacity was only one US President, John F. Kennedy (1961-1963).

The two-day G-20 summit will open in Rome on October 30.

The Glasgow Summit will run from October 31 to November 12.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that Biden will take the lead in forums where neither Chinese President Xi Jinping nor Russian President Vladimir Putin will be personally present.

“The United States and Europe will be represented there, and they will demonstrate an energetic and cohesive approach at both the G20 summit and the climate conference, setting the agenda,” Sullivan said.

It won’t be easy for Biden, Voice of America notes. The authors of the publication believe that the president needs to restore confidence in the United States after the indiscriminate withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and the rift with Paris over the nuclear submarine deal. This agreement between Washington and Australia stripped France of a multi-billion dollar contract.