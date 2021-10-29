https://ria.ru/20211029/bayden-1756868852.html

Biden introduced himself as “Jill’s husband” at a meeting in the Vatican

US President Joe Biden introduced himself to one of the Pontifical House staff as “Jill’s husband.” RIA Novosti, 29.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden introduced himself to one of the staff of the Pontifical House prefecture as “Jill’s husband.” The head of the United States and his wife arrived at the Vatican on Friday to meet with Pope Francis. They were greeted by the Prefectural Regent, Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza. “I am Jill’s husband,” the American leader introduced himself. Biden’s visit was broadcasted by the American media. This is his first visit to the Vatican since his election as head of state, but his fourth meeting with Pope Francis. On the eve of the trip that opened Biden’s new European tour, White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted that the president intends to discuss with the pontiff “working together based on fundamental respect for human dignity”, as well as touch on topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, migration, poverty alleviation and relations with China. This visit was preceded by a meeting of Pope Francis with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who was in Rome at the end of June. It was then that the foundations were laid for returning the dialogue with the Holy See to its usual course after the acute disagreements that arose during the presidency of Donald Trump. Blinken’s predecessor, Mike Pompeo, did not receive an audience with the Pope during a visit to the Vatican in October 2020. This was explained by the fact that some local observers described it as an “unprecedented diplomatic clash” over China. After such a difficult period, Washington expects to restore traditionally trusting relations, especially since the United States is now led by the second-ever Catholic president in the history of the country after John F. Kennedy. administrations also noted that the meeting was very important to Biden and was “personal.” Soon, the Assembly of the Conference of Catholic Bishops in the United States is to vote on a special document that could prohibit all politicians who support abortion from receiving communion. If approved, the president could be excommunicated from the sacrament. However, the Holy See, which will then have to approve the initiative, is clearly not in its favor. According to RIA Novosti, the pontiff even tried to dissuade them from taking this step, despite the fact that he recently again compared abortion with murder.

