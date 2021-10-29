https://ria.ru/20211029/bayden-1756930395.html
Biden was late for a meeting with Macron more than an hour
French President Emmanuel Macron and his American counterpart Joe Biden met at the French Embassy in the Vatican, this is the first meeting of the two leaders with … RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/18/1751701536_0:171:2417:1530_1920x0_80_0_0_9b3a44e5dc06a44cfc51892591c1d875.jpg
PARIS, October 29 – RIA Novosti. French President Emmanuel Macron and his American counterpart Joe Biden met at the French Embassy in the Vatican, the first meeting of the two leaders since the relationship crisis over the termination of a submarine contract, broadcast by French television station BFMTV. The leaders of France and the United States welcomed each other warmly. At the same time, the American president was late for a meeting with Macron by more than an hour. According to the program previously distributed by the Elysee Palace, the meeting was scheduled to start at 16.15 (17.15 Moscow time). However, according to the broadcast of the TV channel, Biden’s motorcade entered the territory of the French embassy at about 5.40 pm (6:40 pm Moscow time). Tensions between Washington and Paris have arisen due to the new AUKUS partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. Australia, in the light of the conclusion of this trilateral partnership, announced its withdrawal from the agreement on submarines with the French company Naval Group, which amounted to 56 billion euros.
