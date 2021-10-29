Blogger Andrey Pyzh sentenced to 5 years for illegally obtaining classified information

Photo: URA.RU/TASS

Moscow. 29th of October. INTERFAX.RU – The Moscow City Court sentenced blogger Andrei Pyzh to five years in a general regime colony in the case of illegally obtaining information constituting a state secret and concerning secure facilities in the Moscow region.

The court, when sentencing a 37-year-old resident of the Leningrad region Pyzh, took into account the position of the state prosecutor from the Moscow prosecutor’s office, the Moscow supervisory department told reporters on Friday.

“In the period from December 2018 to August 2020, the attacker illegally obtained information constituting a state secret regarding the design features and technical systems of some sensitive facilities located in the Moscow region,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Pyzh, a citizen of Russia and Ukraine, was arrested in August 2020. He was charged with committing a crime under part 2, item “d”. Art. 283.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (illegal receipt of information constituting a state secret, associated with the dissemination of information constituting a state secret, or with the movement of carriers of such information outside the Russian Federation).

According to the investigation, Pyzh met with a number of people who provided him with classified information. “The accused transferred them through the Internet outside the Russian Federation, including during his personal trips (…) Pyzh himself collected information and used conspiracy skills before his arrest,” the investigator said in a petition to extend Pyzh’s detention.

Pyzh did not admit his guilt.