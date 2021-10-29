Brad Pitt lost in court to Jolie

The ordeal of Brad Pitt, who wants joint custody of children, has been going on for several years. But legal successes do not come to him in any way.

The couple broke up 5 years ago, but still cannot resolve all the contradictions. In May, Brad had hope for the end of the litigation: the judge decided that the children should be raised by both parents. But bad luck, the judge was later removed from work, his decision was canceled, and Jolie remained the sole guardian.

Pitt was not satisfied with this, and he filed a petition. As it became known recently, the court rejected his request, retaining Jolie’s sole custody.

The representative of the actress, of course, noted that Angelina was happy with this decision:

“Ms. Jolie is focused on her family and is happy that her children’s well-being will not be affected by unethical behavior. As affirmed by the California Courts of Appeal, our judicial system prioritizes ethics and the best interests of children and will not tolerate judicial misconduct to reward a party. Miss Jolie is delighted that her family is moving forward together. “

But Pitt and his representatives are outraged, insisting that they will continue to fight for the children. Brad is now unable to meet with his children on his own, but sees them only under the supervision of a team of specialists who control every movement of the father and children. According to People insiders, the actor is not happy with this, he misses the heirs very much.

