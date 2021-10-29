Britain and France were going to bomb the USSR at the beginning of World War II

One of the “dark spots” of the Second World War is Operation Pike – “Pike”. It provided for carpet bombing of Soviet oil fields in 1940 by French and British aviation.

American writer and historian Mike Peck told 19fortyfive about the planning of the air campaign. He noted that before the outbreak of World War II, the Soviet leadership tried to form an anti-Nazi coalition, but, failing to find understanding in London and Paris, Soviet diplomacy concluded a non-aggression pact with Germany.

“In the eyes of the allies, the Soviet Union has turned from Germany’s sworn enemy into an ally. So why not strike at the USSR and kill two birds with one stone?”

Recall that on January 19, 1940, French Prime Minister Edouard Daladier instructed the army commander, General Maurice Gamelin, to prepare a plan to fight the USSR. The document, dated February 22, said: “More than 90 percent of oil production and 80 percent of oil refining are concentrated in the Caucasus (mainly in Baku). Therefore, any significant interruption in oil supplies would have far-reaching consequences and could even lead to the collapse of military, industrial and agricultural systems of Russia “.

Almost simultaneously with Gamelin’s report on March 8, 1940, the Committee of the Chiefs of Staff of the British Armed Forces prepared a document on the conduct of hostilities against the USSR in the North, Far East and South. In the plans of British strategists, the air campaign in the southern direction was called “Operation Pike”.

Preparations for an air attack were introduced on a grand scale. For its implementation in the Middle East, 20 airfields, over 75 thousand bombs and more than 100 bombers, including Martin Maryland and Bristol Blenheim, were to be prepared by June. 15 days were allotted for the destruction of Baku, 12 days for Grozny, and 1.5 days for Batumi. Along with the bombing, the Allies planned to use White Guard emigrants from among the representatives of the mountain peoples for sabotage.

Allied aircraft soon began a combat deployment. On March 30, 1940, a British Air Force spy plane took off from the Habbaniyah airbase in Iraq and photographed Baku from an altitude of 7,000 meters. Four days later, the same plane carried out aerial reconnaissance of the ports of Batumi and Poti. Soviet anti-aircraft artillery opened fire twice, but failed to shoot down the air spy.

By this time, the leadership of the USSR had already received information about the plans of France and Great Britain, and therefore the 27th Aviation Division and the latest equipment – the RUS-1 radar systems – were deployed to Azerbaijan. However, on April 9, 1940, the German invasion of Norway began, and Operation Pike remained unrealized.