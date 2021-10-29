https://ria.ru/20211029/mirzieev-1756801388.html
CEC of Uzbekistan summed up the final results of the presidential elections
TASHKENT, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The incumbent President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev won the election of the head of state, gaining 80.12% of the votes after counting all the ballots, CEC chairman Zainiddin Nizamkhodzhayev said on Friday. of all ballots, he won 80.12% of the vote, “Nizamkhodjaev said during a meeting of the CEC. The presidential elections in the republic were held on October 24. According to the CEC, the final turnout in the elections was 80.4%, 16.633 million voters voted. In the 2016 elections, Mirziyoyev received 88.6% of the vote with a turnout of 87.7%, with five candidates running. In addition to Mirziyoyev, nominated by the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, this is the deputy chairman of the People’s Democratic Party Maksud Varisova (received 6.63% of the vote), the leader of the national democratic party Milliy Tiklanish (National Revival) Alisher Kadyrov (5.48%) , Chairman of the Ecological Party Narzullo Oblomuradov (4.14%), head of the Social Democratic Party “Adolat” (Justice) Bahrom Abdukhalimov (3.39%). Presidential elections in Uzbekistan are held every five years.
Presidential elections in the republic were held on October 24.
According to the CEC, the final turnout in the elections was 80.4%, with 16.633 million voters. In the 2016 elections, Mirziyoyev received 88.6% of the vote with a turnout of 87.7%.
Five candidates took part in the elections. In addition to Mirziyoyev, nominated by the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, this is the deputy chairman of the People’s Democratic Party Maksud Varisova (received 6.63% of the vote), the leader of the national democratic party Milliy Tiklanish (National Revival) Alisher Kadyrov (5.48%) , Chairman of the Ecological Party Narzullo Oblomuradov (4.14%); Head of the Social Democratic Party “Adolat” (Justice) Bahrom Abdukhalimov (3.39%).
Presidential elections in Uzbekistan are held every five years.