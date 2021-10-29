https://ria.ru/20211029/mirzieev-1756801388.html

CEC of Uzbekistan summed up the final results of the presidential elections

October 29, 2021

TASHKENT, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The incumbent President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev won the election of the head of state, gaining 80.12% of the votes after counting all the ballots, CEC chairman Zainiddin Nizamkhodzhayev said on Friday. of all ballots, he won 80.12% of the vote, “Nizamkhodjaev said during a meeting of the CEC. The presidential elections in the republic were held on October 24. According to the CEC, the final turnout in the elections was 80.4%, 16.633 million voters voted. In the 2016 elections, Mirziyoyev received 88.6% of the vote with a turnout of 87.7%, with five candidates running. In addition to Mirziyoyev, nominated by the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, this is the deputy chairman of the People’s Democratic Party Maksud Varisova (received 6.63% of the vote), the leader of the national democratic party Milliy Tiklanish (National Revival) Alisher Kadyrov (5.48%) , Chairman of the Ecological Party Narzullo Oblomuradov (4.14%), head of the Social Democratic Party “Adolat” (Justice) Bahrom Abdukhalimov (3.39%). Presidential elections in Uzbekistan are held every five years.

