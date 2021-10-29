CEC of Uzbekistan summed up the final results of the presidential elections

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
22

https://ria.ru/20211029/mirzieev-1756801388.html

CEC of Uzbekistan summed up the final results of the presidential elections

The Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan summed up the final results of the presidential elections – RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021

CEC of Uzbekistan summed up the final results of the presidential elections

The incumbent President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev won the presidential elections, gaining 80.12% of the vote after counting all the ballots, reported on Friday … RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021

2021-10-29T10: 17

2021-10-29T10: 17

2021-10-29T10: 40

in the world

uzbekistan

Shavkat Mirziyoyev

presidential elections in uzbekistan – 2021

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152240/39/1522403921_0:36:2915:1676_1920x0_80_0_0_e7881407a229413d423a86a214461cc4.jpg

TASHKENT, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The incumbent President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev won the election of the head of state, gaining 80.12% of the votes after counting all the ballots, CEC chairman Zainiddin Nizamkhodzhayev said on Friday. of all ballots, he won 80.12% of the vote, “Nizamkhodjaev said during a meeting of the CEC. The presidential elections in the republic were held on October 24. According to the CEC, the final turnout in the elections was 80.4%, 16.633 million voters voted. In the 2016 elections, Mirziyoyev received 88.6% of the vote with a turnout of 87.7%, with five candidates running. In addition to Mirziyoyev, nominated by the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, this is the deputy chairman of the People’s Democratic Party Maksud Varisova (received 6.63% of the vote), the leader of the national democratic party Milliy Tiklanish (National Revival) Alisher Kadyrov (5.48%) , Chairman of the Ecological Party Narzullo Oblomuradov (4.14%), head of the Social Democratic Party “Adolat” (Justice) Bahrom Abdukhalimov (3.39%). Presidential elections in Uzbekistan are held every five years.

https://ria.ru/20211025/sng-1756149739.html

uzbekistan

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152240/39/1522403921_0: 2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ec438c1015f94ae71a87d21eaac613ca.jpg

in the world, uzbekistan, shavkat mirziyoyev, presidential elections in uzbekistan – 2021

10:17 10/29/2021 (updated: 10:40 10/29/2021)

CEC of Uzbekistan summed up the final results of the presidential elections

TASHKENT, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The incumbent president of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, won the presidential elections with 80.12% of the vote after counting all the ballots, CEC chairman Zainiddin Nizamkhodjaev said on Friday.
“The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Uzbekistan decided to consider Mirziyoyev Shavkat Miromonovich elected to the post of President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, after counting all the ballots, he won 80.12% of the votes,” Nizamkhodjaev said during a meeting of the CEC.

Presidential elections in the republic were held on October 24.

According to the CEC, the final turnout in the elections was 80.4%, with 16.633 million voters. In the 2016 elections, Mirziyoyev received 88.6% of the vote with a turnout of 87.7%.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Forum for Interregional Cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan. October 19, 2018 - RIA Novosti, 1920, 10/25/2021

October 25, 03:36 PM

The expert assessed the Uzbek-Russian interaction after the victory of Mirziyoyev

Five candidates took part in the elections. In addition to Mirziyoyev, nominated by the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, this is the deputy chairman of the People’s Democratic Party Maksud Varisova (received 6.63% of the vote), the leader of the national democratic party Milliy Tiklanish (National Revival) Alisher Kadyrov (5.48%) , Chairman of the Ecological Party Narzullo Oblomuradov (4.14%); Head of the Social Democratic Party “Adolat” (Justice) Bahrom Abdukhalimov (3.39%).

Presidential elections in Uzbekistan are held every five years.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here