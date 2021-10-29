Celebrity Street Style: Selena Gomez in Knitted Burgundy Dress in Los Angeles

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, 29, has a busy work schedule. Not so long ago it turned out that the series “Murders in the same building”, in which she plays the main role, was extended for a second season, so that the star is actively involved in its promotion.

Yesterday she visited the NeueHouse studio in Los Angeles, where she had several meetings scheduled.

In public, Gomez appeared in a knitted burgundy dress with long sleeves and a deep neckline and black mules with heels.

Recently, the star cut her hair and made a square. Her hair was loose and styled in light waves.

After the business meeting, Selena was happy to talk to the fans who were waiting for her at the exit. In the presence of her guards, she signed autographs and photographed with fans.

Recently, Gomez’s personal life has become the subject of heated discussion. Now she is suspected of having an affair with 40-year-old Chris Evans. There is no direct evidence of their romantic relationship, but netizens continue to search for evidence.

However, Gomez has long admitted that Evans is sympathetic to her. In 2015, on the air of one of the shows, she said that her Hollywood “crash” was Chris.

Isn’t he cute? In my opinion, very much!

– she noted.