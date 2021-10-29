Changan Uni-K crossover certified in Russia – Autoreview

The Russian branch of Changan announced the completion of the certification of a new model: Vehicle Type Approval (OTTS) was issued for the Changan Uni-K crossover, although it has not yet appeared in the open database of Rosstandart. By the way, a year ago the company promised to bring another Uni-T model to the Russian market, but instead of it we will have a larger and more expensive Uni-K SUV.

The Changan Uni-K crossover debuted in China last fall. In terms of size and form factor, it is a classmate of Nissan Murano or Lexus RX cars: length – 4865 mm, width – 1948 mm, height – 1700 mm. It is based on a platform with a transverse engine, so the wheelbase is also comparable: 2890 mm. The crossover has retractable door handles and full diode optics.

A very rich equipment is promised: seat upholstery in nappa leather, electric and ventilated front seats, panoramic roof, Sony audio system with fourteen speakers and much more. A two-liter turbo engine with 227 hp is announced. and 380 Nm, an eight-speed “automatic” Aisin and four-wheel drive with a Borg Warner clutch on the rear axle.

The start of sales on the Russian market is scheduled for December. Prices have not yet been announced, but you should focus on the Exeed TXL and Geely Tugella models, which cost from 2.7 million rubles. In his native China, Changan Uni-K is asked for from 23 thousand to 29 thousand dollars.