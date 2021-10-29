Cheap used crossovers that auto selectors advise. List :: Autonews

The shortage of cars due to the lack of microchips is rapidly changing the situation in the car market. The rise in prices for new cars has caused another round of price increases in the secondary sector as well. And if a couple of years ago for 1.5 million rubles it was possible to buy a decent mid-size crossover with a range of up to 5 years, now it is extremely difficult to find a decent copy of even a compact SUV for this amount.
Kirill Chernov, an independent expert in the selection of used cars and the author of the AvtoRevizorro YouTube channel, explains that in the current situation it is even more difficult to find a car on the secondary market than before:
“There are simply no cars, and if some adequate and interesting options appear among the proposals, they, as a rule, instantly find a new owner. So such machines need to be caught, as they say, on sale. “
In addition, the expert notes that in addition to the cars themselves, spare parts have seriously risen, which are required by used cars more often than new ones.
“Reliable doesn’t mean it won’t break,” says Chernov. – Any detail has its own resource, even if it has been carefully followed. And since the car from the secondary housing will in any case be used, some of its nodes have already exhausted part of their resource. In case of unforeseen repairs, it is better to always keep a financial cushion of 100-200 thousand rubles. You shouldn’t spend your last money on a used car ”.
And nevertheless, together with Kirill Chernov, we have compiled a list of the most reliable crossovers with a price of up to 1.5 million rubles, which are not scary to buy and can still be found on the secondary market. If, of course, you are lucky.
Hyundai creta
“It’s not surprising, but Hyundai Creta is an unkillable option,” says our interlocutor. – The Korean concern had problems with the reliability of atmospheric engines, but they primarily concerned the two-liter unit, which was installed on the Creta much less and was more often found on the Sportage and Tucson. The initial 1.6-liter engine also had problems with catalysts, but over time the Korean manufacturer eliminated them and the safety margin of such cars turned out to be quite high. Again, the aspirated here is assisted by a classic automatic machine, which is also reliable and durable. “
Photo: Vyacheslav Krylov
In addition, it should be noted that Creta is quite cheap to maintain and very unpretentious. This model also has easy-to-maintain suspension assemblies and completely non-capricious electrics and electronics.
Renault Duster / Nissan Terrano
“It is difficult to call Renault Duster and Nissan Terrano very reliable cars. Especially with regard to modifications with an automatic transmission. But these cars are very affordable in content compared to the rest. They do not have some kind of super-resource, but they are cheap to operate and maintain, ”says the expert.
Photo: Oleg Lozovoy / Autonews.ru
So, even if repairs become necessary due to failures, they may not be as expensive as other options.
“In any case, if your choice fell on these Franco-Japanese cars, then first of all I recommend looking at the mechanic versions with a 1.5-liter turbodiesel or a two-liter gasoline engine. All other modifications can cause a lot of trouble, ”Chernov advises.
According to the expert, “a diesel engine has a higher resource than gasoline,” but maintenance and repairs are cheaper just for a gasoline unit, so “in general, they have parity in terms of content”.
Photo: Vyacheslav Krylov
Toyota RAV4
According to many used car selection experts, the Toyota RAV4 is a very reliable car in all generations. And even the stepless variator, which scares many of our compatriots, showed itself well on the last generation of the Japanese crossover.
“However, in a budget of up to 1.5 million rubles, it will not be easy to find a car of the previous generation in good condition. There are very few such offers on the market. So it is also worth paying attention to the RAV4 of the generation before last, which was equipped with an equally reliable 2.4-liter aspirated engine and a classic automatic transmission. But you need to be prepared for the fact that such cars will be older and with much higher mileage, ”the expert notes.
Photo: Polina Avdeeva / Autonews.ru
It is also worth noting that RAV4s with a 2.2-turbodiesel and automatic transmission are rarely found on the “secondary”. But the reliability of this option is questionable, since this engine is very sensitive to fuel quality and, as a result, is very capricious in operation.
“I do not recommend contacting a Japanese diesel engine with high mileage,” summarizes the author of the YouTube channel AvtoRevizorro.
VW Tiguan / BMW X1
“I would combine these cars of different German brands into one point, because I do not recommend a specific model, but rather a combination of a German diesel engine and a classic automatic machine. Each of these machines had problematic modifications, but if you look closely at the versions with diesel engines and classic automatic transmissions, they are usually hardy and, with proper maintenance and all routine maintenance, can run up to 300,000 – 350 without serious problems. 000 km “, – says Chernov.
Photo: Polina Avdeeva / Autonews.ru
It should also be noted that within 1.5 million rubles there are VW Tigaun and BMW X1 with 2-liter diesel engines with a capacity of 150 and 184 hp. respectively, which were equipped with reliable 6-speed automatic transmissions from Aisin and ZF. However, the average age of such machines will definitely exceed 7 years.
Photo: BMW
Volvo XC90 / XC60
Volvo cars are traditionally considered expensive to operate and repair. However, the XC90 of the previous generation is just the case when you should not be afraid. If you find a really well-groomed option with a transparent service history, then you can be sure that the large Swedish crossover will last a long time.
“The Volvo XC90 has proven to be a very sturdy machine. With proper care, there are a minimum of problems with it. And again, I would first of all recommend looking closely at the versions with a 2.4-liter turbodiesel and automatic. However, the petrol versions of the XC90 are strong enough, and if such an option is needed, then first of all it is worth paying attention to the 3.2-liter six-cylinder engine, ”notes an expert on the selection of used cars Kirill Chernov.