Cheap used crossovers that auto selectors advise. List :: Autonews

The shortage of cars due to the lack of microchips is rapidly changing the situation in the car market. The rise in prices for new cars has caused another round of price increases in the secondary sector as well. And if a couple of years ago for 1.5 million rubles it was possible to buy a decent mid-size crossover with a range of up to 5 years, now it is extremely difficult to find a decent copy of even a compact SUV for this amount.

Kirill Chernov, an independent expert in the selection of used cars and the author of the AvtoRevizorro YouTube channel, explains that in the current situation it is even more difficult to find a car on the secondary market than before:

“There are simply no cars, and if some adequate and interesting options appear among the proposals, they, as a rule, instantly find a new owner. So such machines need to be caught, as they say, on sale. “

In addition, the expert notes that in addition to the cars themselves, spare parts have seriously risen, which are required by used cars more often than new ones.

“Reliable doesn’t mean it won’t break,” says Chernov. – Any detail has its own resource, even if it has been carefully followed. And since the car from the secondary housing will in any case be used, some of its nodes have already exhausted part of their resource. In case of unforeseen repairs, it is better to always keep a financial cushion of 100-200 thousand rubles. You shouldn’t spend your last money on a used car ”.

And nevertheless, together with Kirill Chernov, we have compiled a list of the most reliable crossovers with a price of up to 1.5 million rubles, which are not scary to buy and can still be found on the secondary market. If, of course, you are lucky.

Hyundai creta

“It’s not surprising, but Hyundai Creta is an unkillable option,” says our interlocutor. – The Korean concern had problems with the reliability of atmospheric engines, but they primarily concerned the two-liter unit, which was installed on the Creta much less and was more often found on the Sportage and Tucson. The initial 1.6-liter engine also had problems with catalysts, but over time the Korean manufacturer eliminated them and the safety margin of such cars turned out to be quite high. Again, the aspirated here is assisted by a classic automatic machine, which is also reliable and durable. “