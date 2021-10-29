https://ria.ru/20211029/kapitoliy-1756784551.html
Chief Justice of Washington criticized the Department of Justice in the case of the storming of the Capitol
The chief judge of Washington criticized the Ministry of Justice in the case of the storming of the Capitol – RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021
Chief Justice of Washington criticized the Department of Justice in the case of the storming of the Capitol
The head of the federal court in Washington criticized the actions of the US Department of Justice in the case of the storming of the Capitol in early January, noting that the statements of the prosecutors of RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021
2021-10-29T03: 58
2021-10-29T03: 58
2021-10-29T08: 24
WASHINGTON, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Washington federal court criticized the US Department of Justice’s actions in the storming of the Capitol in early January, noting that prosecutors’ statements about “an unprecedented attack on democracy” were inconsistent with the minor charges against the rioters, according to The Washington Post. Judge Beryl Howell. took the opportunity to express her point of view during the trial of the Tennessee video game developer Jack Griffith, who was charged with “pacing” the Capitol. For a judge, this was the first time that happened on January 6. Howell asked prosecutors why the defendant and other participants in the “attack on democracy unprecedented in US history” are responsible for the same offenses as peaceful protesters who have repeatedly disrupted work in the past. Congress. “It looks like a contradiction, like something incomprehensible and almost on the verge of schizophrenia,” – said the judge. Although Howell was clearly unhappy with the minor charges against Griffith, she refused to sentence him to three months in prison at the request of the attorney. She pointed out that other participants in the riots, accused of similar acts, had been sentenced on probation. She sentenced the defendant to three years of probation. “My hands are tied. In all my years in the judicial chair, I have never found myself in such a position. And all because of the government, which first talks about the crime of the century, and then demands to punish him as for crossing the street at a red light, “- quotes the judge’s publication. On January 6, supporters of Donald Trump entered the Capitol in Washington, blocking the work of Congress for several hours. A protester and a police officer were killed. After law enforcement removed the protesters from the building, congressmen confirmed Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.
Chief Justice of Washington criticized the Department of Justice in the case of the storming of the Capitol
Judge Beryl Howell took the opportunity to speak out during the trial of Tennessee video game developer Jack Griffith, who was charged with “pacing” the Capitol. For a judge, this was the first time related to the events of January 6.
October 21, 08:01 PM
650 people arrested in the case of storming the Capitol
Howell asked prosecutors why the defendant and others involved in “an attack on democracy unprecedented in US history” are responsible for the same offenses as peaceful protesters who have repeatedly disrupted Congress in the past. “It looks like a contradiction, like something incomprehensible and almost on the verge of schizophrenia,” – said the judge.
Although Howell was clearly unhappy with the minor charges against Griffith, she refused to sentence him to three months in prison at the request of the attorney. She pointed out that other participants in the riots, accused of similar acts, had been sentenced on probation. She sentenced the defendant to three years of probation.
“My hands are tied. For all the years in the judge’s chair, I have never found myself in a similar position. And all because of the government, which first speaks about the crime of the century, and then demands to punish it for crossing the street at a red light,” – leads words of the judge edition.
