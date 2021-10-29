CIAN’s valuation based on the results of the IPO may exceed $ 1 billion :: News :: RBC Investments

The company announced a price range for the listing – from $ 13.5 to $ 16 per share. The market in which it operates is expected to grow by almost a third annually from 2021 to 2025

The IPO of American Depositary Shares (ADS) of Cian PLC, the parent company of the CIAN real estate rental and sale service, registered in Cyprus, will range between $ 13.5 and $ 16 per share. The volume of placement will amount to 18.2 million ADS. This is stated in the prospectus filed by the company with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Of 18.2 million ADS, 4.042 million shares will be placed by CIAN, and 14.17 million – by its shareholders. Thus, the company can raise $ 54.6-64.7 million following the results of the IPO, and the selling shareholders – $ 191.3-226.7 million. Business valuation can range from $ 0.9 to $ 1.1 billion.

The company will go public on the New York Stock Exchange under

ticker

CIAN. Insofar as

listing

will be double, a similar trade code will be assigned to CIAN on the Moscow Exchange.

The placement is organized by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs International, JPMorgan, BofA Securities, Renaissance Capital, Raiffeisenbank, Tinkoff and VTB Capital.

According to the document, the company’s revenue in 2020 amounted to ₽3.97 billion, which is 10.1% more than in 2019. At the same time, revenue for the first half of 2021 showed an increase year-on-year by 64.7%, up to ₽2.7 billion. The net loss for 2020 and the first half of 2021 amounted to ₽627 million and ₽1.67 billion, respectively. The company notes that the increase in losses is associated with payments under the incentive program.

The market in which the service operates was estimated at $ 6 billion in 2020. The cumulative annual growth rate of the online real estate classifieds market will be 27% from 2021 to 2025, CIAN indicates, citing an estimate from the consulting company Frost & Sullivan.

For the first time, CIAN announced plans to hold an IPO in January 2021. Then the partner of the Elbrus Capital fund (owns a controlling stake in CIAN) Dmitry Kryukov told Bloomberg that the company could go public in the United States in 2022. He noted that CIAN can be valued at about $ 1 billion. In the same month, the organization announced the start of preparations for an IPO.

