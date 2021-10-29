Citizens of Uzbekistan can be exempted from registration within 15 days from the date of entry into the Russian Federation – Society

MOSCOW, October 28. / TASS /. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has developed a draft law on the ratification of an agreement between Russia and Uzbekistan, which provides for the exemption of citizens of these countries from the obligation to register at the place of stay within 15 days from the date of entry into another country. This follows from the explanatory note to the document published on the federal portal of draft regulatory legal acts.

An agreement between the governments of the two countries on the procedure for the stay of citizens of the Russian Federation in Uzbekistan and citizens of Uzbekistan on the territory of the Russian Federation was signed in Moscow on May 21 and in Tashkent on June 17.

“In order to create favorable conditions for the stay of citizens of the state of one party on the territory of the state of the other party, the agreement provides for the exemption of citizens of the state of one party temporarily staying in the territory of the state of the other party from the obligation to register (register at the place of their stay) with the competent authorities of the receiving state. within 15 days from the date of entry, “the explanatory note says.

Currently, a similar approach applies to citizens of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan. The implementation of the agreement will contribute to the further development of friendly relations between Russia and Uzbekistan, the document emphasizes.