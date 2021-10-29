Climate Summit in Glasgow. What is important to know :: Politics :: RBC

Why COP26 matters

The goal of the summit, which was supposed to take place last year but was canceled due to the pandemic, is to move closer to meeting the global goal set out in the Paris Agreement six years ago, namely to keep the global average temperature rise well below 2 ° C above pre-industrial levels. and make efforts to limit temperature rise to 1.5 ° C. To do this, you need to reduce the amount of harmful emissions, primarily carbon dioxide. How to do this, each country determines independently or within the framework of associations (like the European Union). The goals already declared by countries will not lead to the desired result, the Climate Action Tracker, an independent assessment mechanism, shows. The measures announced by April this year will collectively reduce global warming to only 2.4 ° C (compared to pre-industrial levels). Therefore, there are calls from the UN and other organizations to make programs more ambitious and accelerate the implementation of goals.

The official agenda of the summit contains four issues: countries should present their programs to reduce carbon emissions to zero by the middle of this century, propose programs to restore already damaged ecosystems, and mobilize funds to fulfill all the goals (developed countries should have allocated $ 100 billion to developing countries by 2020 to they could also rebuild their economies based on new environmental requirements) plus agree on a reporting procedure for the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

The adoption of concretizing documents on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which will allow organizing economically beneficial cooperation between countries to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and ensure trade in the results of climate projects, as well as determine the mechanisms of international cooperation to achieve goals in the field of decarbonization, Vladimir Lukin calls the main expectation from the forum , Partner, Operational Risk and Sustainability Group, KPMG in Russia and the CIS.

What Russia will strive for

Shortly before the Glasgow conference, Putin announced that Russia would pursue carbon neutrality (that is, equality between the emission and the absorption of greenhouse gases, net-zero) by 2060. More than 110 countries, including China, have already declared this goal, but Russia was in no hurry to make a similar statement. Integrating Putin’s promise, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade has updated the draft Low-Carbon Development Strategy and submitted it to the government, said the head of the department Maxim Reshetnikov on October 27. And on October 28, Putin discussed behind closed doors on climate change and the upcoming forum in Glasgow with members of the Russian Security Council.

According to Reshetnikov, the Russian delegation intends to discuss the following issues in Glasgow:

technological neutrality, the goal of which is “to ensure the recognition of all sources of electricity generation,” including nuclear power, which Russia considers to be low-carbon;

parameters of forest-climatic projects (in the future, Russia sets the task of achieving recognition by other countries of its assessments of the absorptive capacity of forests);

mechanism for mutual recognition of carbon credits issued in different countries.

Nuclear generation occupies about 20% of the Russian energy balance, and in 2021 it was included in the list of “green” technologies developed by the state corporation VEB.RF. “If we are really for low-carbon development, then nuclear energy should be recognized as green, and there is no room for discussion,” Reshetnikov said in June. However, for example, the European Union does not yet think so: in April, the European Commission published the first version of a taxonomy of sectors contributing to the achievement of the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate, including solar energy, wind generation, hydrogen, etc., but not nuclear energy. In October 2021, ten European countries, including France, the Czech Republic and Finland, sent a letter to the European Commission asking them to recognize nuclear energy as low-carbon.

“Our wildest expectations and hopes associated with Glasgow are that these two weeks will push the EU to recognize nuclear energy as green in official documents by the end of the year,” said Polina Lyon, Director of the Sustainable Development Department of Rosatom State Corporation.

In their low-carbon strategy, the Russian authorities are focusing on the development of forestry, assessing the potential for absorbing greenhouse gases in the amount of up to 900 million tons of CO 2 -equivalent by 2050, in addition to the available absorption capacity at the level of about 540 million tons. Accordingly, the Russian “carbon units”, the mutual recognition of which the Ministry of Economic Development wants to achieve (with the aim of introducing them into international commercial turnover), will be issued, inter alia, in exchange for implementation of forest projects. The problem is that the EU is not yet ready to recognize as forest certificates the absorption of greenhouse emissions by ecosystems outside the borders of their countries.

“Either at the meeting in Glasgow we agree on some single mechanism [для всего международного сообщества], or, if we do not agree, we enter into negotiations with countries and each agree with everyone on the principles of recognition of carbon units. We are ready for any option, ”Reshetnikov said.

Now the global system of carbon units “is not visible at all,” the minister said. Instead, the countries are following the path of building isolated systems, such as the cross-border carbon mechanism in Europe (CBAM), which will increase the cost of imports of Russian iron, steel, aluminum, fertilizers to Europe. Russia proceeds from the fact that such attempts are in fact a way to protect their economies by setting new trade barriers, Reshetnikov said.

Another issue that Russia regularly raises is the withdrawal of green projects and investments from economic sanctions. At the Glasgow summit, Moscow intends to seek to ease sanctions against the “green” projects of state-owned companies, Ruslan Edelgeriev, the presidential adviser on climate issues, said recently. “We are being urged to reduce methane emissions, while Gazprom is under sanctions. Let’s take climate projects out of sanctions so that Gazprom has access to green financing, access to technologies, “he said at a meeting of the Valdai Club (quoted by Bloomberg).

What are the expectations of business elites

Business and state-owned companies will have to fulfill the country’s goals to reduce emissions and change the energy balance of each country. “We need clear climate agreements from COP26 to keep the ability to limit the average temperature rise to around 1.5 ° C,” said an open letter from the leaders of the world’s 90 largest companies, released ahead of the summit. They are convinced that fossil fuel subsidies need to be removed, tariffs on green goods reduced, market-based, meaningful and widely accepted carbon pricing mechanisms need to be developed; those companies that have already begun to implement new technologies should be encouraged and their experience scaled; more investment is needed to adapt cities and businesses to climate change.

“This year has shown how proactive and effective ESG business activities can be. Many companies have not only announced their intention to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but have also taken concrete actions. We expect that the forum will help to synchronize the climate agenda at the interstate level, as well as to form a unified approach to fiscal stimulation of business, “Pavel Grachev, CEO of the Polyus gold mining company, told RBC.

“The Glasgow conference should give a strong impetus to the further development of the green economy and, most importantly, trigger real change around the world. We are pinning special hopes on speeding up decision-making on carbon regulation, ”a representative of En + told RBC.