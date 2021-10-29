Climatologists have warned about the onset of unbearable heat on Earth – Gazeta.Ru

Global warming will soon make life on Earth unbearable, scientists believe. Relevant research published on Phys.org…

First of all, residents of the territories from Death Valley in the United States to the Middle East and from India to the Sahara are being warned of a significant increase in temperatures. The study says they are already uncomfortable with climate change.

Climate expert Zeke Hausfather pointed out that temperature extremes will be much more frequent. In the American Death Valley in 2021, the temperature rose to a record 54.4 ° C.

Experts predict droughts, wildfires, storms and floods on Earth. “A heat wave is approaching the Earth. Cataclysms are multiplying, ”says Robert Votard, director of the Pierre-Simon Laplace Institute.

In the conclusions of the work it is said that if people do not take any measures, then the situation will worsen and an unbearable heat will come.

Earlier it was reported that Russia took the lead ranking of countries by climate inequality index