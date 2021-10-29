Co-owner of “B.Yu. Aleksandrov “Izachik put on the international wanted list – Gazeta.Ru

Co-owner of the company-producer of cheese curds “B. Yu. Aleksandrov “Yuri Izachik was put on the federal and international wanted list in the case of coercion into a transaction, reports TASS…

According to a source in law enforcement agencies, businessman Leonid Belilovsky was also put on the wanted list in this case.

Both were found accused under Part 2 of Art. 179 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (coercion to complete a transaction or to refuse to complete it by an organized group). According to law enforcement officers, Izachik owned 100% of shares in the authorized capital of Rostagrokompleks.

On the official website of the Tverskoy Court of Moscow, petitions for the absentee arrest of those on the wanted list are registered, one case is scheduled for consideration on November 9.

The company “Rostagroexport”, which produces fermented milk products, was founded in 1995 by Boris Alexandrov, Yuri Izachik and Leonid Mikirtumov, it unites three factories in the Moscow region, Saratov and Kaliningrad. The most famous brand of the company is “B. Yu. Alexandrov “.

Until September 16, 2021, Izachik owned 100% of Rostagrokompleks, but after of death Aleksandrova transferred in June 2021 85% of his share to the defendants, who until that moment were top managers of the enterprise. Then he filed a lawsuit against representatives of the company’s top management. The statement said that at the time of the donation he was in “a serious mental and physical condition, which the defendants took advantage of.”