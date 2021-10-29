Co-owner of the producer of cheesecakes “B.Yu. Aleksandrov” pleaded not guilty

https://ria.ru/20211029/syrki-1756844924.html
MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The co-owner of the producer of cheese “B.Yu. Aleksandrov” “Rostagroexport” Yuri Izachik, who is asked to be arrested in absentia in the case of forcing a transaction, does not plead guilty, his defender from the law firm “Zabeyda and Partners” Svetlana Maltseva told RIA Novosti. in coercion to complete a transaction or refusal to complete it as part of an organized group, he faces punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 10 years. He is on the international wanted list. The Tverskoy Court of Moscow will consider the investigation’s petition for his arrest in absentia on November 1. “He clearly does not admit his guilt. Previously, she told the agency that Izachik was undergoing treatment in the United States. In October, Izachik appealed to the Arbitration Court of the Moscow Region with a request to cancel the donation agreement, according to which he transferred 17% of shares in his company LLC to five top managers of the Rostagroexport group. Rostagrokompleks “(part of” Rostagroexport “). The lawsuit, a copy of which RIA Novosti has, says that the 76-year-old Izachik, who was in a serious physical and emotional state after an illness and operation, signed a donation agreement in June under the influence of deception and delusion … In particular, he was informed that the company is experiencing financial difficulties and in the event of bankruptcy, he will be the only one to bear subsidiary liability for its debts. In addition, Izachik was promised in exchange for shares in Rosagrokompleks to redistribute in his favor the shares in other legal entities of the group, which was not done. Meanwhile, the company does not experience any financial problems – for 2020 its net profit amounted to about 191 million rubles , and net assets are estimated at almost 980 million rubles. Already in July, Izachik, who had 15%, as the lawsuit says, “realized that he had been deceived,” and filed a refusal to donate with a notary. One of the defendants – Babachenko – refused to accept the share. But, despite this, in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, 17% are now recorded in Rostagrokompleks LLC both for him and for each of the four other defendants. In the lawsuit, Izachik asked to invalidate the donation agreement and apply the consequences of the invalidity of the transaction by returning him 85% of the company The Rostagroexport group was founded in 1995 by Boris Aleksandrov, who died in November 2020 from the effects of the coronavirus. The group has become a major player in the dairy market both in Russia and internationally. It has three production sites – in the Moscow region, Saratov and Kaliningrad. It produces more than 250 types of products under various brands: curds, sour cream, cottage cheese, curd mass, processed cheeses, sweets, oriental sweets, cookies, jelly, jelly, compotes, confectionery glaze.
MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Yuri Izachik, co-owner of B.Yu. Aleksandrov cheese producer, Rostagroexport, who is asked to be arrested in absentia in the case of forcing a transaction, does not plead guilty, Svetlana Maltseva, his lawyer from the Zabeyda and Partners law firm, told RIA Novosti.
Izachik is accused of forcing him to conclude a deal or refusing to conclude it as part of an organized group, he faces a sentence of imprisonment for up to 10 years. He is on the international wanted list. The Tverskoy Court of Moscow on November 1 will consider the investigation’s petition for his arrest in absentia.
“He definitely does not admit his guilt. We believe that he is not guilty of anything,” the lawyer said.
According to her, the investigator did not even summon Izachik for questioning before being put on the wanted list.
“This is just a corporate conflict, which they are trying to resolve with the involvement of law enforcement agencies, the initiation of a criminal case and arrest in absentia, which would deprive my client of the opportunity to participate in asset management and defend his rights,” Maltseva said.
Earlier, she told the agency that Izachik is being treated in the United States.
In October, Izachik appealed to the Arbitration Court of the Moscow Region with a request to cancel the donation agreement, according to which he transferred 17% of shares in his company Rostagrokompleks LLC (part of Rostagroexport) to five top managers of the Rostagroexport group.
The lawsuit, a copy of which RIA Novosti has, says that the 76-year-old Izachik, who was in a serious physical and emotional condition after an illness and operation, signed a donation agreement in June under the influence of deception and delusion. In particular, he was informed that the company is experiencing financial difficulties and in the event of bankruptcy, he will be the only one to bear subsidiary liability for its debts. In addition, Izachik was promised in exchange for shares in Rosagrokompleks to redistribute in his favor the shares in other legal entities of the group, which was not done.
Meanwhile, the company does not experience any financial problems – in 2020 its net profit amounted to about 191 million rubles, and its net assets are estimated at almost 980 million rubles. Already in July, Izachik, who had 15%, as the lawsuit says, “realized that he had been deceived,” and filed a refusal to donate with a notary. One of the defendants – Babachenko – refused to accept the share. But, in spite of this, in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, 17% each in Rostagrokompleks LLC is registered both for him and for each of the four other defendants.
In the lawsuit, Izachik asked to invalidate the donation agreement and apply the consequences of the invalidity of the transaction by returning him 85% of the company.
