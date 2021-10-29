Coronavirus in the world: antidepressant saves lives, Britain lifts quarantine in guest hotels

Hour ago

Photo author, AFP Photo caption, In Indonesia, only about a quarter of its nearly 300 million people are fully vaccinated. Its president joins the call for the West to share vaccines

Doctors have shown that the antidepressant fluvoxamine reduces the risk of hospitalization for covid; Britain removes last countries from the “red list”; former top politicians urged rich countries to urgently share vaccines with the poor.

By October 29, according to official (and clearly incomplete) data, about 246 million coronavirus infections were registered in the world, almost 5 million people died from covid.

The daily mortality rate in the world on average over the past week is about eight thousand people, about 1/8 of the deaths occur in Russia.

Fluvoxamine saves lives

The inexpensive antidepressant fluvoxamine reduces the risk of hospitalization for covid by almost a third, according to a large-scale study by scientists from Brazil, the USA, Canada and Australia.

In an article in the authoritative journal Lancet, doctors said that they conducted their experiment in January-August this year on one and a half thousand randomly selected patients in Brazil. 741 received a course of fluvoxamine, 756 received a placebo.

Among those who received fluvoxamine, a drug with anti-inflammatory side effects, the number of hospitalizations was 30% less than among those who were given a placebo.

A group of doctors from the American University of St. Louis came to the same conclusion last year, but their study was much smaller.

Scientists say that fluvoxamine can reduce the immune system’s overreaction to the coronavirus, the so-called. a “cytokine storm” that leads to serious organ damage and even death.

“Fluvoxamine is, so far, the only drug that, when used early, can prevent death from covid,” said study co-lead Edward Mills of McMaster University in Canada.

At the same time, fluvoxamine can greatly help poor countries in the fight against covid, since it is quite cheap: according to the British newspaper The Independent, a ten-day course costs only $ 4. True, Russian medicines with this drug cost much more in retail.

Former leaders urge West to share vaccines

More than 160 former international politicians and public figures have called on wealthy countries to immediately share surplus covid vaccines with countries where they are sorely lacking due to poverty.

The collection of signatures under the open letter was organized by the former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, and it was addressed to the participants of the G20 summit starting Friday in Rome and personally to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown organized an open letter of appeal to the West to urgently share excess doses of vaccines with poor countries

Speaking Friday on BBC Television, Gordon Brown said the World Health Organization estimates that the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada have an estimated 240 million unused doses of vaccines and may soon expire at that time. how many poor countries in Africa and Asia are in desperate need of them.

“Britain has promised 100 million doses by next summer, America is promising a billion by next summer. But vaccines are needed now, and if you have unused doses, you need to give them, and not sit and wait until next summer,” said the British ex-prime minister …

Indonesian President Joko Widodo joined this call.

“I see that everyone is helping (developing countries), but in my opinion, they are not helping enough. bc.

England lifts expensive hotel quarantines

England plans to remove the last seven countries from its coronavirus “red list” from November 1. All of these countries are located in Latin America.

Arriving in the UK from the countries of the “red list” are required to sit in quarantine in a hotel for 10 days at their own expense, which, together with paid tests, costs almost two thousand pounds per person.

Travelers from other countries must have one test on arrival if they are fully vaccinated.

Unvaccinated people must do one test before arrival and two on the second and eighth days after arrival. Each test costs tens of pounds.

In other countries

Government South Korea announced on Friday that from November 1, the country will begin a phased return to relatively normal life.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, More than 70% of the population is vaccinated in South Korea

At the first stage, from Monday, restrictions on the opening hours of restaurants, cafes and bars are canceled, but covid passes are introduced, i.e. vaccination certificates at the entrance to the same restaurants, bars and cafes, gyms, baths and other similar institutions.

In South Korea, 72% of the population of about 52 million is currently fully vaccinated.

Ukraine recorded a new record: as the Ministry of Health announced on Friday, 26,870 new coronavirus cases have been registered in the country over the past 24 hours. On the previous day, there were 26,071 of them, and this was also another anti-record.

Firefighters New York went on Thursday to the mayor’s residence to protest against compulsory vaccination.

By order of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, all municipal employees of the metropolis must get at least one coronavirus vaccine by November 1, and those who do not get vaccinated will be sent on unpaid leave with the prospect of dismissal.

Photo author, Pacific Press / Getty Photo caption, Last weekend, in addition to firefighters, some other municipal workers in New York protested against compulsory vaccinations.

New York City firefighters union chief Andrew Ansbrough says up to 45% of the city’s firefighters could lose their jobs this way.