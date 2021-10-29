Coronavirus in the world: antidepressant saves lives, Britain lifts quarantine in guest hotels

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
34

Covid vaccine in Indonesia

Photo author, AFP

Photo caption,

In Indonesia, only about a quarter of its nearly 300 million people are fully vaccinated. Its president joins the call for the West to share vaccines

Doctors have shown that the antidepressant fluvoxamine reduces the risk of hospitalization for covid; Britain removes last countries from the “red list”; former top politicians urged rich countries to urgently share vaccines with the poor.

By October 29, according to official (and clearly incomplete) data, about 246 million coronavirus infections were registered in the world, almost 5 million people died from covid.

The daily mortality rate in the world on average over the past week is about eight thousand people, about 1/8 of the deaths occur in Russia.

Fluvoxamine saves lives

The inexpensive antidepressant fluvoxamine reduces the risk of hospitalization for covid by almost a third, according to a large-scale study by scientists from Brazil, the USA, Canada and Australia.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here