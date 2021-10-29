Couple of the day: Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky on a date in Miami

Ever since Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky confirmed their relationship, they’ve been on camera regularly. The other day, the couple was spotted on a date in Miami. The 33-year-old singer chose an exciting look: short denim shorts and a bright Vetements blouse, under which she wore a Missoni bikini top. The outfit was completed with black sandals, jewelry and a shiny Fendi bag. As for A $ AP Rocky, his image turned out to be relaxed: the musician dressed in a black tracksuit.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky have been dating for a year and a half, but the couple only confirmed their relationship last spring. “She is the love of my life,” said the 32-year-old rapper in an interview with American GQ. – My lady”. Prior to dating, Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky were friends for many years and collaborated several times: in 2011, the musicians released the single Cockiness, and in 2013 they went on a joint tour. Last year, the rapper became the face of Rihanna’s cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty.

A $ AP Rocky and Rihanna.

The lovers are to release a joint single very soon. They were spotted near the recording studio, and then on the set of the video. For the shoot, Rihanna wore a pink Louis Vuitton men’s fur coat, as well as shorts and mules. Rea’s other look consisted of a Loewe sheepskin coat, bandana and corset from the 2005 Dolce & Gabbana collection.



Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky filming a music video in New York.

