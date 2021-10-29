Crystal engine: test drive diesel Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport – Cars

From a technical point of view, everything is much more interesting and beautiful. The Japanese know very well that they have a complete carte blanche, clients will accept even the craziest idea without hesitation, so that at least revolutions can be made. What, as a matter of fact, they did: the three hundredth Land Cruiser is a new car to the last bolt, absolutely nothing remained of the “two hundred”.

The frame, the bridge, the box, the distributor are all new. Even the beloved and revered V8 went to the museum to scare the environmentalists of the future. From now on, under the hood is a V-shaped 6-cylinder diesel engine with a volume of 3.3 liters with a capacity of 299 liters. with. The tax savings of the owners of “three hundred”, apparently, no longer worry. Truly, next to the price are matches.

The engine itself was developed from scratch: the block remained cast iron, but everything else is innovation. Of the good – oil nozzles, which significantly increase the service life of any internal combustion engine, CommonRail, with which everything is more or less clear, and 6.9 seconds to hundreds.

From the bad – “unique” Denso i-ART injectors, each of which is equipped with pressure and temperature sensors, an exhaust manifold welded to the cylinder head, aluminum, of course, two sequential turbines with variable geometry and – attention! – hollow camshafts and “knee”. Khrustalny, if we talk about Russian realities.

Driving style, domestic “heavy fuel” – the car was continuously cleaning the “particulate filter” for all three days of an on-site test drive in the mountains of Dagestan – and the quality of service can cause the imminent failure of this complex engine. Truly, no one learns from the mistakes of others, although the Japanese (true, other Japanese) have already gone through all this. And they buried their legendary SUV on a similar one.

The first owner of a Toyota Land Cruiser 300 will undoubtedly enjoy the car, but everyone else is a big question. Which, however, does not interest those who go to buy it at the dealership. Although anything can be, we will not renounce.