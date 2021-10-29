Deadlines for Winter Cherry were set – Picture of the day – Kommersant

The Zavodskoy District Court of Kemerovo found eight defendants in the criminal case on the fire in the Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping and entertainment center (SEC) guilty and sentenced them to 5 to 14 years in a general regime colony. The terms almost completely coincided with those demanded by the state prosecution. The largest ones were received by the management of the shopping and entertainment center. As an additional punishment, almost all defendants are deprived of the right to engage in certain activities.

The announcement of the verdict in the first criminal case on the fire in the Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping and entertainment center began on 30 September. Eight people are accused in the case: the management of the mall and employees of the fire department, who were the first to arrive at the scene of the fire. The court followed the indictment almost entirely. According to him, the management of the shopping and entertainment center, acting in an organized group, provided unsafe services and violated fire safety rules, and the firefighters accused in this case did not fulfill their professional duties properly, allowing negligence.

The fire in the Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping and entertainment center occurred on March 25, 2018. 60 people died, including 37 children. The large number of children among the victims is due to the fact that many came to the cinema for daytime screenings on weekends. 79 people were called victims. The area of ​​the fire was 1.6 thousand square meters. m, followed by the collapse of the roof.

Now the courts are considering four criminal cases related to the fire and abuse around the mall, in which 15 people are accused.

On Friday, Judge Nikolai Bydantsev, starting to announce the operative part of the verdict, noted all mitigating circumstances in relation to each of the defendants: the presence of children, diseases, partial compensation for the victims, partial remorse, etc. After that, the judge said that there were no grounds for serving the sentence accused without imprisonment, as well as to replace articles with less serious ones and to stay in settlement colonies instead of general regime colonies.

Then the judge moved on to announce the terms of punishment, which, in comparison with the proposals of the state prosecution, turned out to be only slightly less, and in relation to the two former firefighters, they fully corresponded to the position of the prosecutor’s office.

The court sentenced the management of the shopping and entertainment center to the longest terms, having found the managers guilty of violating fire safety requirements and providing services that inadvertently entailed the death of two or more persons (part 3 of article 219 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, part 3 of article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

Former General Director of Kemerovo Confectionery Plant OJSC (KKK; he owned the SEC, and it acted as a management company) Yulia Bogdanova got 14 years old.

got 14 years old. CEO and owner of Winter Cherry Kemerovo LLC Nadezhda Suddenok – 13 years 6 months.

– 13 years 6 months. CTO KKK Georgy Sobolev – 11 years in prison.

The state prosecution requested for them 14 years 6 months, 14 years and 13 years, respectively. As an additional punishment, the court banned all of them from holding leadership positions in the provision of services: Yulia Bogdanova – two and a half years, Nadezhda Suddenok and Georgy Sobolev – two years.

Security Guard “Winter Cherry” Sergey Antyushin on charges under Part 3 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (production of goods and provision of services that do not meet security requirements) was sentenced to eight years in prison, which is one and a half years less than the prosecution requested.

on charges under Part 3 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (production of goods and provision of services that do not meet security requirements) was sentenced to eight years in prison, which is one and a half years less than the prosecution requested. Director of LLC “System Integrator” (served the fire safety system in the building of the shopping and entertainment center) Igor Polozinenko and an employee of this company Alexander Nikitin the court ordered six and a half and five and a half years in prison, respectively.

Polozinenko and Nikitin were accused of violating fire safety requirements. The state prosecution demanded to punish them with imprisonment for a term of six years eight months and five years six months in a colony, respectively. After their imprisonment, they are prohibited from working in the field of fire safety and health-related activities for two and one and a half years, respectively.

On charges of negligence (part 3 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), the court sentenced the chief of the guard of the Kemerovo fire and rescue unit No. 2 Sergei Genin to five years in prison,

to five years in prison, and the former head of the firefighting service of the first Kemerovo fire brigade Andrey Bursin – by the age of six.

The same punishment was proposed by the state prosecution. They are also prohibited from working in the Ministry of Emergency Situations for two years as an additional punishment.

In the process, Sergei Genin, Andrei Bursin, and also Alexander Nikitin declared their innocence and asked the court to acquit them.

Earlier in court, the official representative of the Russian Emergencies Ministry Nikolai Kornev said that the actions of Sergei Genin and Andrei Bursin were considered correct by the Emergencies Ministry. Nadezhda Suddenok disagreed that she could be held accountable, “according to the charge, for the performance of duties that were not assigned to her.” Sergei Antyushin said that “I would like to offer my sincere condolences to all the victims.” Georgy Sobolev and Yulia Bogdanova partially admitted their guilt.

All defendants were credited with being in custody at the rate of one and a half days in a colony for one day in custody. The announcement of the terms of punishment for the accused did not cause any reaction from the listeners and the defendants themselves: the victims and visitors began to gradually disperse, the lawyers began to communicate with the defendants.

True, the victims noted that they were counting on a tougher punishment for the firefighters.

Now the sentence has been suspended until November 8. It is expected that another part of the verdict concerning compensation for material damage and compensation for moral damage will be announced. Until the verdict comes into legal force, the four arrested defendants remain in custody. Igor Polozinenko, Alexander Nikitin, Sergei Genin and Andrey Bursin will be taken into custody in the courtroom after the verdict is fully announced.

In October 2019, Igor Polozinenko, Alexander Nikitin and Sergey Genin were released from the pre-trial detention center, as the term of their arrest expired; in December of the same year, the term of arrest of Andrey Bursin expired. Then the court changed their preventive measure to prohibit certain actions.

The Investigative Committee of Russia, commenting on the verdict, noted that during the preliminary investigation by a group of more than 100 investigators, the events of March 25, 2018, when the tragedy occurred, were minutely restored, the reasons that caused dozens of victims were clarified, and evidence was collected confirming the version put forward by the investigation.

The main purpose of the investigation was to identify all the persons involved, including those who contributed to the tragic consequences.

In the criminal case, more than 450 people were recognized as victims and interrogated, of which 83 are relatives of those killed in the fire. A set of investigative experiments was carried out. Within the framework of one of them, extras, technicians, psychologists and phonoscopists were housed in the most similar conditions in an auditorium of the same parameters. On the basis of this experiment, the necessary expert studies were carried out to assess the level of perception of the information about the evacuation by the audience.

And within the framework of legal expertise, regulatory legal acts related to fire safety issues have been investigated. Based on its results, the investigation established specific shortcomings of the rescue operation on the part of some firefighters, as well as the fact that the leadership of the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations did not conduct inspections on compliance with fire safety requirements and the operation of an object with a massive presence of people, and gave their actions a legal assessment.

As a result of a thorough analysis of all the circumstances of the incident, the investigators identified the circle of persons whose wrong actions and incompetent decisions led to the death of people. Obviously, when conducting inspections and issuing documents confirming the compliance of the reconstructed building with construction rules and regulations, the employees of the State Construction Supervision Service turned a blind eye to many things.

Igor Lavrenkov, Kemerovo