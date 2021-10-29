Deputy Rashkin called his detention with a moose carcass a “provocation”

State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Valery Rashkin commented on the RTVI TV channel his detention in the Saratov region with the carcass of a dead elk in the car. We will remind, earlier in the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the region reported that they had opened a criminal case on illegal hunting in connection with this incident. The message said that an ax and two knives were also found in the deputy’s car.

“Considering that a pandemic has been declared, I went to places where I feel good,” Rashkin told reporters, adding that he had come to his friends, but decided to walk through the forest alone.

According to him, it was dusk and he saw a car driving away. When the deputy came closer, he found an almost cut moose carcass.

“I went back to the guys, stirred up one friend (they drank tea well there), invited them to take the elk and take it to the police,” the deputy explained, noting that they did so and loaded the carcass into the trunk of the car.

“We drove off a little, and here is a whole horde of FSB officers, police, environmental structures,” the deputy described the moment of detention. He also emphasized that they had no weapons and now law enforcement officers are turning everything upside down to prove that he had killed an elk.

“The instruments were lying with the carcass. We took everything to take to the police. Now I think that we did the wrong thing – it was necessary to call the police,” the deputy said.

Rashkin noted that everything that is now happening around this case is a “provocation” and “falsification. He said that he intends to sue, although he did not specify who would be the defendant.

