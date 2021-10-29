Deputy Rashkin commented on the incident with the moose carcass

https://ria.ru/20211029/los-1756861113.html

The deputy caught with the carcass of the killed moose explained

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Valery Rashkin, in an interview with RTVI, spoke about an incident that occurred on the territory of hunting grounds in the Saratov region. According to the parliamentarian, he came to his friends, and while walking through the woods he saw a car leaving. Approaching the place where the car was parked, Rashkin found an almost completely cut moose carcass and offered his comrades to take him to the police. Almost immediately after that, they were greeted by a “whole horde” of law enforcement officers and “nature protection structures.” “We took everything to take to the police. Now I think we did the wrong thing – it was necessary to call the police,” he said, noting that he refused to give evidence without his lawyer. Rashkin also denied that he was driving while intoxicated. The parliamentarian explained his refusal to take a medical examination by the fact that he was afraid of provocations. Earlier, the regional hunting committee told RIA Novosti that a member of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation was caught in the Saratov region, with the carcass of an animal lying in his car. During the examination, they also found cutting tools with traces of blood. According to the interlocutor of the agency, at night on the territory of the hunting grounds they heard shooting. The police confirmed that Rashkin himself was driving the car, and a criminal case was initiated on illegal hunting. The State Duma Ethics Committee said they would deal with the incident, but not earlier than November 7.

