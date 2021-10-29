Deputy Rashkin was caught with a dead elk carcass in the trunk of a car

State Duma deputy Valery Rashkin was caught in the Saratov region with a killed and butchered elk in the trunk of a car. The representative of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation refused to undergo a medical examination, so he faces a deprivation of rights for up to two years.

“Largus”, registered for the Saratov regional branch of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, was stopped on the night of October 29 in the Lysogorsk region. The driver, 66-year-old Rashkin, had a policeman and an employee of the Committee for Hunting and Fisheries who smelled alcohol from his mouth, which was recorded in the protocol. The people’s choice himself claimed that he did not drink alcohol.

When examined in the trunk of the station wagon, they found a cut elk carcass. Rashkin, as reported by Region 64 news agency, explained that he, together with 49-year-old Alexander Gnoshev, found the killed animal in the forest, after which they skinned the carcasses and took away the meat. It is not specified whether the deputy and his comrade showed the place where the animal was found.

So far, experts have not been able to determine the sex of the animal. For illegal hunting of a male elk, a fine of 240 thousand rubles is provided, for a female – 400 thousand. A criminal case was initiated on illegal hunting, since neither Rashkin nor his comrade had permission. No weapons were found in the car.