Deutsche Welle website blocked in Belarus | Major political events in Belarus: assessments, forecasts, comments | DW

The website of the German media company Deutsche Welle was blocked in Belarus. On Thursday, October 28, the site did not open; instead, a standard “stub” from the Ministry of Information of the Republic of Belarus about restricting access to the site appeared.
ISPs block the site in different ways. In particular, when you try to open the DW website through Beltelecom, a box with a message about the blocking appears in the browser. The resource is still available from mobile devices, according to DW sources in Belarus. Earlier on the same day, sites of other media outlets – the “Present Time and” Novyi Chas “editions, stopped opening on the territory of the republic.
Minsk comments on blocking news resources
The Ministry of Information of Belarus announced that the decision to block DW, Nastoyashchestye Vremya and Novoye Chas sites was made in connection with the dissemination of links to materials recognized as extremist. First Deputy Minister of Information Andrei Kuntsevich, quoted by BelTA, referred to “an outright ban on the dissemination of hyperlinks to such materials” in accordance with Art. 38 of the Law on Mass Media.
“The Ministry of Information, within the framework of its powers, will continue to monitor compliance with national legislation and intend to continue making decisions aimed at protecting the country’s information space,” the Belarusian official added.
Political prisoners in Belarus
Record for political prisoners in Belarus
Over 800 – such a record number of political prisoners in the history of the country is quoted by the human rights center “Viasna”. Among those who were unfairly imprisoned due to political persecution are presidential campaign participants, volunteers of their headquarters, activists, businessmen, bloggers, journalists, IT specialists, workers, students and other protesters.

Victor and Eduard Babariko
A presidential contender, ex-head of Belgazprombank Viktor Babariko could become Lukashenka’s strongest rival in the elections. He was detained together with his son Eduard, who led his initiative group, in June 2020 on charges of money laundering, bribery and tax evasion. On July 6, 2021, Viktor Babariko was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Maria Kolesnikova
Musician and art director Maria Kolesnikova headed the election headquarters of Viktor Babariko. Then she became one of the “three graces” who headed the Joint Headquarters of the opposition. Member of the Presidium of the Coordination Council. She was kidnapped and brought to the border with Ukraine for expulsion from the country. But she tore up my passport and thwarted this operation. In September 2021, she was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

To jail – for legal aid
Lawyer of Victor Babariko’s headquarters, member of the Presidium of the Coordination Council Maxim Znak (pictured) and lawyer of Maria Kolesnikova Ilya Salei were detained in September 2020 in the case of public calls to action to the detriment of national security. Ilya Salei was released on bail in April. Maxim Znak became a defendant in a criminal case on the seizure of power. In September 2021, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Sergei Tikhanovsky
The author of the popular YouTube channel “Country for Life” Sergei Tikhanovsky wanted to run for the presidency of the Republic of Belarus, but before the start of the election campaign he was detained, after which his wife Svetlana put forward her candidacy. When he was released after an administrative arrest, he helped collect signatures for her, but in May 2020 he was arrested. In June 2021, the trial began behind closed doors.

Country for Life activists
Within the framework of the “Country for Life” project, Tikhanovsky traveled to the regions of Belarus and gave an opportunity to local residents to tell about their problems. About 30 persons involved in the “Tikhanovsky case” have already been convicted. Together with Tikhanovsky in the dock – opposition politician Nikolai Statkevich, operator of “Country for Life” Artem Sakov, social media moderator Dmitry Popov, bloggers Vladimir Tsyganovich and Igor Losik.

Igor Losik
The founder of the telegram channel “Belarus of the Brain” Igor Losik actively covered the events around the election campaign of the President of Belarus. Detained in June 2020. He was accused of organizing and preparing actions to the detriment of public order. Then – in “preparation for participation in mass riots.” He went on a hunger strike in protest for over 40 days.

Bloggers behind bars
Other bloggers have already been sentenced. Sergei Petrukhin (pictured) and Alexander Kabanov (“People’s Reporter”) received 3 years in prison. Sergei Korshun and Sergei Yaroshevich (“Army with the People”) – 4.5 and 5.5 years old. Vladimir Neronsky (“Slutsk for Life”) – 3 years old, Dmitry Kozlov (“Gray Cat”) – 5 years old, Denis Gutin (“Drivers-97”) – 2.5 years old. Since June, the trial of Nikolai Dedok has been underway. Eduard Palchis remains on guard.

Leaders of the “old” opposition
Co-founder of the Belarusian Christian Democracy Party Pavel Sevyarynets (pictured) was detained in June 2020 after pickets to collect signatures for nominating presidential candidates. Later he was given 7 years in prison. Mikalai Statkevich is another well-known opposition figure, presidential candidate in 2010. Detained in May on the way to the pre-election picket of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and is still in custody.

Human rights defenders targeted by the authorities
Human rights defenders were also persecuted by the Belarusian authorities. Employees of the Viasna human rights center are in custody, including its head Ales Bialiatski (pictured) and deputy Valentin Stefanovich. The well-known human rights activist Leonid Sudalenko is accused of financing activities that violate public order. He paid fines to people detained for participating in protests.

Independent media staff
Media manager Andrei Alexandrov (pictured) was detained on suspicion of financing the protests. He paid the protesters’ fines. More than 20 media representatives are now in custody, including the Tut.by portal and the Nasha Niva publication. Employees of the “Press Club” spent 8 months in the pre-trial detention center. Since December 2020, ex-BT journalist Ksenia Lutskina, who is experiencing serious health problems, remains in custody.

Katerina Borisevich
Journalists also fell victim to political repression. Katerina Borisevich (Tut.by portal) spent 6 months in prison. In her article, she wrote that there was no alcohol in the blood of Roman Bondarenko, who died after being beaten by Lukashenka’s supporters, contrary to the claims of the authorities. This information was given to her by the doctor of the emergency hospital Artem Sorokin, now also a political prisoner.

Katerina Andreeva and Daria Chultsova
Journalists of the Polish TV channel Belsat Katerina Andreeva and Darya Chultsova were streaming during the brutal dispersal of the protesters by the security forces in the Minsk courtyard, known as “Change Square” – and received two years in prison. They were accused of organizing and preparing actions that grossly violate public order.

Student activists
Students were expelled or subjected to administrative arrests for protests. And 12 defendants in the “student case”, including Olga Filatchenkova, a traitor to BSUIR, and Alana Gebremariam, a medical university graduate (pictured), were accused of “active participation in group actions that grossly violate public order” and were imprisoned for a term of 2 to 2.5 years.

Disproportionate response to protesters
Several dozen political prisoners are accused of participating in mass riots or using violence against police officers. According to human rights activists, peaceful protests did not pose a threat to national or public security. Certain cases of violence against the police require a separate legal qualification – in the context of self-defense against disproportionate actions of the security forces.
Author: Yanina Moroz
