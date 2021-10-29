Deutsche Welle website blocked in Belarus | Major political events in Belarus: assessments, forecasts, comments | DW

The website of the German media company Deutsche Welle was blocked in Belarus. On Thursday, October 28, the site did not open; instead, a standard “stub” from the Ministry of Information of the Republic of Belarus about restricting access to the site appeared.

ISPs block the site in different ways. In particular, when you try to open the DW website through Beltelecom, a box with a message about the blocking appears in the browser. The resource is still available from mobile devices, according to DW sources in Belarus. Earlier on the same day, sites of other media outlets – the “Present Time and” Novyi Chas “editions, stopped opening on the territory of the republic.

Minsk comments on blocking news resources

The Ministry of Information of Belarus announced that the decision to block DW, Nastoyashchestye Vremya and Novoye Chas sites was made in connection with the dissemination of links to materials recognized as extremist. First Deputy Minister of Information Andrei Kuntsevich, quoted by BelTA, referred to “an outright ban on the dissemination of hyperlinks to such materials” in accordance with Art. 38 of the Law on Mass Media.

“The Ministry of Information, within the framework of its powers, will continue to monitor compliance with national legislation and intend to continue making decisions aimed at protecting the country’s information space,” the Belarusian official added.

