Digest: Cuomo was sued; prescription e-cigarettes may start in Britain

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
168

The main thing is graphics
Joe Biden

Photo author, Getty Images

US President Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled a $ 1.75 trillion social and environmental investment plan.

Biden’s plan must be approved by Congress. Initially, the president proposed spending $ 3.5 trillion, but during lengthy negotiations the amount was reduced.

“The Build Back Better program will put the US on track to achieve climate goals, create millions of well-paid jobs and grow our economy. It will be fully funded by corporations and the wealthy,” Biden tweeted.

The plan includes the following expenses:

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here