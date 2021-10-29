Digest: Cuomo was sued; prescription e-cigarettes may start in Britain

3 hours ago

US President Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled a $ 1.75 trillion social and environmental investment plan.

Biden’s plan must be approved by Congress. Initially, the president proposed spending $ 3.5 trillion, but during lengthy negotiations the amount was reduced.

“The Build Back Better program will put the US on track to achieve climate goals, create millions of well-paid jobs and grow our economy. It will be fully funded by corporations and the wealthy,” Biden tweeted.

The plan includes the following expenses:

$ 555 billion to fight climate change;

$ 400 billion for free preschool education;

$ 165 billion to reduce insurance premiums for medical care;

$ 150 billion to build affordable housing.

The President said that his spending plan is fully secured and will not increase the budget deficit.

The Northern California District Court will announce the verdict to Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov, who pleaded guilty to tax violations.

As part of the deal with justice, the businessman previously paid almost $ 450 million, and the prosecutor’s office said that it would not demand a prison sentence for him.

Tinkov was arrested in London last February and then released on bail. The United States sought his extradition, and the businessman challenged it on medical grounds.

The extradition hearings were postponed pending the end of the tax proceedings.

A lawsuit was filed in New York State court against former governor Andrew Cuomo – he is accused of “violent touching” a woman.

The court documents say that on December 7, 2020, while in the governor’s residence, Cuomo “put his hand under the victim’s blouse and placed it on an intimate part of the body.”

According to investigator Amy Kowalski, Cuomo did this “in order to humiliate and satisfy his sexual desires.” The name of the victim was not officially disclosed.

Accusations of unwanted touching may carry a penalty of one year in prison.

Cuomo’s lawyer, who stepped down from office in August amid harassment allegations, called the lawsuit politically motivated.

Last year, 11 women, including one of Cuomo’s employees, accused the governor of harassment. They claimed that he groped and kissed them, and also put them on his lap and grabbed them by the chest. These details were confirmed during the investigation.

Cuomo denied the accusations and claimed that his actions were devoid of sexual connotation. At the same time, he apologized for the fact that his actions could make women feel awkward.

Britain may become the first country in the world where e-cigarettes will be prescribed by prescription for those who want to quit smoking, writes the Guardian. The plan is part of the government’s efforts to reduce tobacco consumption.

The UK’s Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has published updated guidance that paves the way for licensed electronic devices to be dispensed to smokers through the National Health Service (NHS).

Almost 64,000 people die from smoking-related illnesses in Britain every year. According to the authorities, about 3.6 million, or 7% of the country’s adult population, use e-cigarettes.

Doctors, healthcare leaders and health advocates welcomed the move.

“I am convinced that this will make a difference,” former Health Minister Norman Lamb, who led the 2018 e-cigarette market research, told the publication. Then, according to him, the commission came to the conclusion that the issuance of medical licenses for these devices would bring significant benefits.

Electronic cigarettes contain nicotine and are hazardous to health. “The liquid and vapor contain some potentially harmful chemicals that are also found in cigarette smoke,” warns the NHS.

At the same time, experts agree that electronic cigarettes are still less harmful than conventional ones. The Ministry of Health notes that e-cigarettes approved for medical use must undergo even stricter safety checks.

Britain has summoned the French ambassador after France detained a British trawler amid escalating disputes over fishing in British territorial waters, the Financial Times reported.

The British trawler Cornelis Gert Jan was forced to dock in Le Havre, France, and its captain was put on trial for illegal scallop fishing. He faces a fine of 75 thousand euros (about 6 million rubles).

Paris announced this week that it will strengthen customs and sanitary controls for cargo at the border, will implement stricter checks on trucks entering and leaving France, and will ban British fishing vessels from landing their catch at some French ports unless the dispute is resolved. France also threatened to cut electricity supplies to the UK.

France’s secretary of state for European affairs, Clement Bonet, said on Thursday that the new, stricter controls are aimed at pushing London back to the negotiating table and issuing more fishing licenses after months of discussions.

“The time has come to speak the language of power, because I am afraid that the UK government only understands it,” he said.

A British government spokesman called France’s actions unreasonable and said they were incompatible with the EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement and international law.

At the same time, on Thursday, the authorities of the island of Jersey still allowed to increase the number of vessels that are allowed to fish in British territorial waters.

