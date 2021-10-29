Disguised as a doctor to save the grandmother of a resident of Tomsk fired from work

The story of a welder from Tomsk, who, disguised as a doctor, made his way to the hospital to care for his grandmother who was sick with coronavirus, touched many. Sergei took care of the old woman for three days, then they found him out and kicked him out, and the man went to Moscow to complain to law enforcement officers about the disgusting hospital conditions. Today he told us that he was fired because of this from his job, and the doctors are demanding to take his grandmother home.

The doctors of the hospital in Tomsk, where last week Sergei S., the grandson of a sick old woman, entered under the guise of a doctor, demanded that the family of the pensioner take her home to take care of her. Sergei himself, who is still in Moscow and is doing everything so that this story is not hushed up, told MK about this. Earlier it was reported that the hospital after the scandal (Sergei posted a video from the hospital on social networks) reported: the pensioner is being looked after properly, she is in a state of moderate severity.

Sergei’s 84-year-old relative, who actually raised him, suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, cannot eat on her own, go to the toilet, and perform hygiene procedures. She got into the “red zone” of MSCh-2 of the city of Tomsk on October 21. The grandson, having learned from a roommate that no one even approached his grandmother, being afraid for her life, changed into a protective medical suit and took care of her and other patients himself for three days.

When the situation was declassified, a scandal erupted, which ended with the appointment of an examination in the hospital. Sergei and his family could not get information about the state of his grandmother – in the hospital, according to him, they blocked the phone numbers of him and other family members. The young man was worried that a relative might die.

“Yesterday, the hospital called my wife, told us to come, take my grandmother home and write a waiver,” Sergei told us today.

– What motivated you?

“I don’t know, but I’m advised not to do this, because if I write a refusal and my grandmother suddenly dies at home, I’ll be accused of it.”

– Is it true that you were fired from your job?

– Yes, I was left without work. The boss called and said: “We don’t need bright personalities, all the best.” Thanks to this news, I was left completely without funds and I am afraid that now I will not find work in Tomsk. I don’t know how to look after my grandmother.

– Where are you in Moscow? Do you really spend the night in the porches, as they say?

– Now everything is fine with me, human rights activists provided me with lodging, food, water.

– When are you going to leave for Tomsk?

– While I do not even know how to go there – there is nothing to buy a ticket for. People from Tomsk donated some money – some 200, some 250 rubles. But I need legal advice, and in Tomsk they asked me dearly, maybe in Moscow they will help for free. In any case, I’ll first consult with lawyers, then, if there’s any money left for the trip, I’ll think about how to get home.

