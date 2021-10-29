DNS rented a large warehouse in the north of Moscow region

The Rusich Concern will build a 115,800 sq. M. Logistics complex for the DNS electronic and household appliances retailer. m on the territory of the industrial park “Kholmogory”, located 30 km from the Moscow Ring Road along the Yaroslavl highway, in the north of the Moscow region. This was told by two consultants who worked with the parties to the transaction. This information was also confirmed by one of the DNS co-owners. According to Vedomosti’s interlocutors, by 2022 Rusich will build about 88,000 square meters for the retailer. m, and a year later – the remaining areas. Upon completion of construction, DNS will lease these premises. Other details of the deal were not disclosed by Vedomosti’s interlocutors. The representative of Rusich did not respond to the request of Vedomosti, the representative of CBRE (acting as a consultant for the transaction) declined to comment.
DNS is the largest Russian retailer of electronic and household appliances. It was founded in 1998 by 10 residents of Vladivostok, who had previously been involved in the assembly and sale of computers. The largest co-owner of the company with a share of 44.6% is Yuri Karptsov, another 44.4% belongs to its president Dmitry Alekseev. The total revenue of DNS at the end of 2020 increased by 38.3% to 427.6 billion rubles, net profit amounted to 31.6 billion rubles, the company reported. Its online store last year ranked 4th in the top 100 largest online retailers with sales of RUB 116.7 billion, according to Data Insight.