DNS rented a large warehouse in the north of Moscow region

The Rusich Concern will build a 115,800 sq. M. Logistics complex for the DNS electronic and household appliances retailer. m on the territory of the industrial park “Kholmogory”, located 30 km from the Moscow Ring Road along the Yaroslavl highway, in the north of the Moscow region. This was told by two consultants who worked with the parties to the transaction. This information was also confirmed by one of the DNS co-owners. According to Vedomosti’s interlocutors, by 2022 Rusich will build about 88,000 square meters for the retailer. m, and a year later – the remaining areas. Upon completion of construction, DNS will lease these premises. Other details of the deal were not disclosed by Vedomosti’s interlocutors. The representative of Rusich did not respond to the request of Vedomosti, the representative of CBRE (acting as a consultant for the transaction) declined to comment.