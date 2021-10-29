https://ria.ru/20211029/ukraina-1756821479.html

Doctor Komarovsky said he would not betray the Russian language

Doctor Komarovsky said he would not betray the Russian language

Doctor Komarovsky said he would not betray the Russian language

The well-known Ukrainian pediatrician and TV presenter Yevgeny Komarovsky said that it "hurts" for him that in the Verkhovna Rada one can lie in Ukrainian, but cannot speak

KIEV, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The well-known Ukrainian pediatrician and TV presenter Yevgeny Komarovsky said that it “hurts” for him that in the Verkhovna Rada one can lie in Ukrainian, but cannot speak Russian. “I will not betray (Russian – ed.) The language of my parents and the language in which I confessed in love. I can’t do it. It hurts me that in the Verkhovna Rada you can tell an obvious lie, but you can’t speak Russian. That is, in Ukrainian you can say whatever you want, you can openly lie. This is such a humiliation of a great Let the president speak at least Japanese, if only he was a father to the nation or a mother, do you understand? Friday In May 2019, then-President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko signed the law “On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as a state language” all walks of life. The document also provided for the creation of a special “language commission”, as well as the introduction of the position of the commissioner for his defense, which is now occupied by Taras Kremin. The same law proposed to introduce exams for officials, determining the level of knowledge of the Ukrainian language, and to fine for violation of the law. The fine ranges from 5.1 thousand hryvnias ($ 184) to 6.8 thousand hryvnias ($ 245). Before the adoption of the law, TV channels and radio stations had a quota at the level of 50% of the use of the Ukrainian language, now the quota has risen to 90%. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky promised to carefully analyze the law for compliance with the constitution. At the same time, he noted that the document was adopted “without a preliminary sufficiently broad discussion with the public.”

