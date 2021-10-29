https://ria.ru/20211029/ukraina-1756810664.html

Doctor Komarovsky said Zelensky used him for his PR

Doctor Komarovsky said that Zelensky used him for his PR

Doctor Komarovsky said Zelensky used him for his PR

The well-known Ukrainian pediatrician and TV presenter Yevgeny Komarovsky said that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky used him for his own PR. RIA Novosti, 29.10.2021

KIEV, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Prominent Ukrainian pediatrician and TV presenter Yevgeny Komarovsky said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used him for his own PR. As a presidential candidate, Zelensky introduced his team members, including Komarovsky. Then Zelensky said that if he wins, Doctor Yevgeny Komarovsky will oversee the medical direction in the country. However, after winning the elections, the doctor did not receive the position. Komarovsky said that since 2010, when the TV show “School of Doctor Komarovsky” appeared, and he became a recognizable person, a huge number of politicians and political forces wanted him to be with them. What kind of relationship he has with the president now, Komarovsky said that he regularly sees him on TV. “After the elections, he suggested that I go to the parliament. And that’s all,” the doctor said.

