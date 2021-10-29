Dogfight: SHIBA INU crowds DOGECOIN

When the cryptocurrency market reaches new highs, the struggle for the fastest growing asset is unfolding between altcoins. Meme cryptocurrencies are still a win-win option, posting 1,000% gains over the month. However, the relay baton from May passed to October.

The history of Dogecoin began in 2013, and Shiba Inu is not yet a year old. Nevertheless, the clone managed to squeeze the forefather in the total capitalization, reaching $ 40 billion. For comparison, Electronic Arts (NASDAQ 🙂 or Fujitsu (OTC 🙂 are now worth the same.

Along with the growing popularity, the number of crypto exchanges supporting SHIB trading is increasing. New members include BitKan, AOFEX, StealthEx, and CoinFLEX. Traders of the popular Robinhood platform also do not want to stand aside, so they launched a petition on Change.org with a request to include this coin in the listing. At the moment, 403 thousand people have signed it. The petition said that the previously added Dogecoin was a huge success and brought “pleasure of the ride” to both the platform’s management and traders.

However, there is a significant difference between the two similar cryptocurrencies. Dogecoin is decentralized and the developers only act as consultants. Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token created by an anonymous user named Ryoshi. If DOGE needs to be mined, then SHIB tokens were immediately issued in the amount of 1 quadrillion. The principles of the Dogecoin community have been formed over the years – it all started with an act of charity and later grew into a good tradition. Shiba Inu is targeted by Chinese celebrities, and the original goal of the project is to overtake Dogecoin. Finally, the top 10 holders (including crypto exchanges) own 72% of the SHIB supply.

The main goal is taken – SHIB is more expensive than DOGE. The emission in the amount of 10¹⁵ is also not accidental – it allows you to attract a maximum of buyers due to the low cost of one coin. So does this project have the right to exist, or are we faced with another shitcoin? Let us know in the comments!

