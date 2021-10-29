DW CEO calls blocking Deutsche Welle in Belarus an act of despair | News from Germany about Germany | DW

The general director of the Deutsche Welle media company Peter Limbourg regarded the blocking of the DW website and a number of other media outlets in Belarus as an act of despair of the Belarusian leadership. “The claims against DW are absolutely ridiculous. Mr. Lukashenko has shown that in the fight against his own people he does not shy away from anything to stay in power,” Limburg said in a statement released Friday, October 29.

“The active use of the resources of independent media clearly demonstrates that people in Belarus no longer trust the state-controlled media. We protest against the blocking of our resources, since people there have the right to objective information about the situation in their country,” the Director General emphasized. DW.

Tikhanovskaya: Blocking is revenge for the truth and a sign of quality

Former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called the attack of the Belarusian authorities on DW “revenge for the truth”. However, the blocking of the site by Minsk, according to her, is also a “quality mark”. “This means that the journalists are doing an excellent job. Those involved in the blocking do not understand that the truth will find its way anyway,” the Belarusian opposition leader said in a statement sent to DW in response to a request to comment on the closure of the site.

“I am grateful to Deutsche Welle and all journalists for the work you continue to do. Do not stop. Do not let blockages scare you,” Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said.

Minsk comments on blocking news resources

The Ministry of Information of Belarus announced that the decision to block DW, Present Time and Novoe Chas websites was made in connection with the dissemination of links to materials recognized as extremist in the country. First Deputy Information Minister Andrei Kuntsevich, quoted by BelTA, referred to “an outright ban on the dissemination of hyperlinks to such materials” in accordance with Art. 38 of the Law on Mass Media.

“The Ministry of Information, within the framework of its powers, will continue to monitor compliance with national legislation and intend to continue making decisions aimed at protecting the country’s information space,” the Belarusian official added.

The blocking of the DW website in Belarus was initially reported on October 28 by social media users. When you try to open the DW website through Beltelecom, a box appears in the browser with a message about the blocking. The resource is also unavailable from mobile devices.

Expanding content for Belarus

In a press release from DW, issued on October 29, it is noted that at the beginning of 2021, the media company significantly expanded the range of information products for Belarus for media support of events related to the awakening of civil society in this country.

“DW has made the fight against censorship one of its fundamental principles and has consistently advocated for people around the world to receive information relevant to them. In many countries, state control over infrastructure leads to censorship or complete blocking of information. DW has long been working on ways to circumvent censorship. for example, in countries where governments block access to independent news, people can use DW’s resources securely and anonymously through the Tor project. Websites accessed through Tor can be identified by the “.onion” extension. This requires a dedicated browser such as Tor based on Firefox, “DW’s press release said.

The document also says that over the past ten years, DW has been using the Psiphon censorship bypass system, which operates through a network of various proxy servers. “Thanks to this technology, users in countries such as China and Iran are able to access information from trusted sources,” DW said in a press release.

