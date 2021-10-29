Eclipsed even Angelina! 15-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt in a mini dress made a splash

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, unexpectedly for many fans, appeared on the red carpet in a dress. Previously, the girl preferred a boy’s style of dress.

Many fans are accustomed to seeing the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt – Shiloh with a short haircut and, most importantly, in boyish clothes. In public, the heiress of one of the most attractive actresses in Hollywood behaved like a boy. There was not a drop of femininity in her images. True, until recently. Now 15-year-old Shiloh surprises fans with elegant and sophisticated outfits. With adolescence, Angelina’s daughter suddenly completely changed her image and began to look like the most ordinary girl.

The daughter of Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie now knows how makeup can change your appearance. The actress allowed 15-year-old Shilo to tint her eyelashes with mascara, to do smokey-ice makeup with sand shadows, to use nude lipstick and blush. The girl almost caught up with her star mom in height. And many fans do not stop arguing: who is more like mother or father, Shiloh looks like.

If Zakhara always wore dresses, then for Shilo these outfits are a novelty. Angelina’s daughter complemented the mini-dress in the style of baby-dollars with “hooligan” bright sneakers in speckles.

Shilo, on the other hand, is posing in an interesting dress with a fancy print on spaghetti straps and a corset in the form of a bustier. Apparently, Pitt’s daughter managed to grow her hair. She gathered her long curls into an intricate bun. And before the girl liked extremely short haircuts.

Once upon a time, Angelina Jolie’s daughter looked exactly like this – with braces and a short haircut. In this photo, Shiloh can be mistaken for one of her brothers. Now the girl has completely changed her image, preferring more feminine images.

