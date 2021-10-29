Electric crossover Toyota bZ4X: production version – Auto Review

Toyota is late in entering the electric vehicle market, but is now preparing to catch up with competitors. The company announced an extensive offensive plan in this area in the summer of 2019, and last spring it presented the first pre-production “train”. Now this Toyota bZ4X crossover is almost ready for production and the company has released the details.

The hard-to-pronounce model index actually lends itself to deciphering. The bZ combination is coined for the entire family of electric vehicles on the new e-TNGA platform and stands for “beyond Zero”, emphasizing zero carbon dioxide emissions. Four speaks about the position of the model in the hierarchy, but “X” is a crossover.

In terms of dimensions, the Toyota bZ4X is comparable to the current RAV4 crossover: length – 4690 mm (plus 90 mm), width – 1860 mm (+5 mm), height along the antenna fin – 1650 mm (minus 35 mm). But thanks to the significantly stretched wheelbase (2850 mm instead of 2690 mm for Rafik), the electric car has completely different proportions, and the interior with an almost flat floor in the back row is comparable in space to the Camry.

The e-TNGA electric platform is designed according to modern canons: it has compact unified motor modules (with integrated inverters and gearboxes), and the traction battery located under the floor is integrated into the body structure. Front suspension – McPherson type, rear – double wishbones. Subaru was involved in the development, which will soon have its own version of this electric crossover called the Solterra. But the main contribution of Subaru engineers is the tuning of the all-wheel drive with the proprietary “off-road” X-Mode mode, which Toyota also got.

A much more interesting feature is the “by wire” steering, which will be offered for a surcharge. Toyota will become the second automaker to begin installing such a system on production cars: Infiniti became the first back in 2013, but no one has dared to repeat this experience so far. The steering will have several modes of operation, because the mechanism without a shaft allows you to set any gear ratio, and crossovers with such a system will have a steering wheel instead of the usual steering wheel. In the “sharpest” mode from lock to lock, it will do less than half a turn – only 150 degrees!

The virtual instruments raised above the steering wheel are familiar to us mainly from Peugeot cars, although Toyota also has experience with such a front panel layout: this is how the Toyota Sienta micro van for the Japanese market is made. There are many analog buttons left in the cabin, but the media system has advanced voice control, which also extends to climate control and wipers. And the update “over the air” works not only for multimedia, but also for the complex of electronic assistants Toyota Safety Sense.

The base Toyota bZ4X has front-wheel drive and one 204 hp electric motor. Interestingly, the all-wheel drive version is only slightly more powerful, because it has two identical engines (one on each axle), which produce 109 hp. Total – 218 forces. Both versions have the same 71.4 kWh lithium-ion battery. The operating voltage is 355 volts, and the maximum charging power from the DC terminal is 150 kW: it will take half an hour to recharge at 80%.

A front-wheel-drive crossover weighing 1,920 kg can accelerate to 100 km / h in 8.4 seconds, an all-wheel drive crossover weighs 2005 kg and does this exercise in 7.7 seconds. The cruising range on a single charge is still indicated approximately: 500 and 460 km according to the WLTC cycle, respectively. For a surcharge, it will be possible to order a solar battery for the entire roof area, which, in the most favorable scenario, can give 1,800 “free” kilometers of mileage per year. Although in practice it will be much less. In addition, the solar panel and the panoramic roof are mutually exclusive options.

Toyota bZ4X crossovers will be produced in Japan and China, and sold almost all over the world. The start of deliveries is scheduled for mid-2022. Next, Toyota will release a whole shaft of “electric trains”: by 2025, fifteen models will see the light, of which seven are of the bZ family.