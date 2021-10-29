Elsa Pataky reveals the secret of her 10-year marriage to Chris Hemsworth

The actress says that the relationship needs to be worked on.

In December, Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. The actors met at the beginning of 2010, and got married at the end. Two years later, they had their first daughter, Indy Rose, and two years later, the twins Tristan and Sasha.

In a recent Sunday Life interview, Elsa shared the secret to a long and happy marriage. “The marriage relationship is a lot of work. I don’t think all couples are perfect. Marriage takes patience, understanding and a lot of talking. You need to understand the person, know yourself and know what you are doing wrong. It is important that pride does not get in the way, ”Pataki said.

The actress also believes that the couple needs to spend time without children. “We try to make time to be without children, as a couple,” said Elsa.

Among other things, Pataky and Hemsworth share hobbies and lifestyles. “Chris and I love to exercise, eat healthy, and move. We have kids surfing. We welcome any of their hobbies, as long as they are in the air, and not sit on social networks and computers, ”said the actress.

Pataky is currently training under the guidance of her husband and coach to play the superhero in the film Interceptor who saves the world from a nuclear threat. “Our daughter saw her dad as a superhero. It’s great, but now it’s my turn to be a heroine. I work out 4-5 times a week and eat more to gain weight, ”Elsa shared in an interview.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova