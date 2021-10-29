Embassy under supervision – Newspaper Kommersant No. 199 (7161) dated 10/30/2021

The Russian Foreign Ministry reacted to the warning from the US State Department that the work of the American embassy in Moscow could be reduced to performing the functions of “looking after the farm.” A Kommersant source in the Foreign Ministry rejected the State Department’s accusations, where they had previously assured that because of the restrictions imposed by the Russian authorities, the diplomatic mission cannot work normally. According to Kommersant’s information, a shortage of personnel (including security guards) even led the American side to consider the option of refusing to lease Spaso House, the ambassador’s residence since 1933, several weeks ago.

According to an informed interlocutor of Kommersant in the Russian Foreign Ministry, “the Americans insistently demand that only one so-called security group of the embassy be immediately allowed to enter Russia for 42 special agents.” “Otherwise, they say, the diplomatic mission will simply not be able to function. And this is not counting the guards from among the marines, covering the embassy perimeter, – the interlocutor of Kommersant is perplexed. – Moreover, Washington urgently needs to issue visas for 13 more workers – potential members of the group to support the activities of its ambassador and the embassy, ​​including servants and valets.

All this, according to a Kommersant source, “is accompanied by complaints that are unashamedly brought into the public sphere, as if due to the” intrigues of Moscow “American diplomatic missions in Russia are understaffed and therefore unable to fulfill their professional duties.”

“Meanwhile, the personnel quota agreed by the Russian side (455 diplomats and administrative and technical staff .— “B”), allows you to more than satisfy any needs, ”he insists. It should be noted, however, that this quota is not fully used: the United States has difficulty in issuing visas to Russian diplomats, and Moscow reciprocates.

Recently, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed senior State Department source, that the functions of the US Embassy in Russia could be reduced to “looking after the farm.” As follows from the comments of American diplomats, Washington faced such a prospect in connection with the restrictions imposed by the Russian authorities on the number of employees of American diplomatic missions. The article notes that if in 2017 the United States had 1.2 thousand employees in four cities of Russia, today there are only about 120 left, and only in Moscow. “Employees cannot issue visas in the required volume, which complicates business relations between the two countries, cannot repair elevators or entrance gates, which creates security problems,” the agency writes with reference to the State Department. “We will face a situation … around the next year, when we will not be able to perform any functions, except to look after the farm,” – said the agency’s interlocutor.

Russia and the United States have been waging “ambassadorial wars” since December 2016. Then the outgoing President of the United States Barack Obama, in response to the alleged interference in the American elections by the Russian special services, expelled 35 Russian diplomats from the country and seized a number of Russian diplomatic property. Since then, there have been several rounds of mutual expulsions, closings of diplomatic missions and seizures of property, which greatly complicates the work of embassies and the lives of diplomats in both countries. At the June summit in Geneva, the presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, reached an agreement in principle that the problem must be resolved, but since then the situation has only worsened. On August 1, the Russian authorities banned the American embassy in Moscow from hiring Russians or citizens of other countries. And in October, a group of American senators called on the authorities to expel 300 Russian diplomats from the United States, although there are not even so many of them.

According to Kommersant’s information, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan is now in Washington. He is expected to return to Moscow in mid-November. Due to the situation with an acute shortage of personnel and the inability to properly ensure the security of its mission, the American side, according to Kommersant’s information, several weeks ago even considered the option of refusing to extend the lease of the residence of Ambassador Spaso House. The US government has been renting this building since 1933. In the end, it was decided to renew the lease, but the security problem was not resolved.

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov earlier in an interview with Kommersant (see the issue of September 10) assured that Moscow is ready for a compromise. “We offer exchanges, we offer a complete zeroing of this whole situation and starting everything from scratch. The current situation is abnormal. But they (Americans. – “B”) do not go for it. It is more convenient for them to moan and complain, creating a false impression among the public that they are bled, while Russia has much more staff in the United States, ”the diplomat complained.

The topic of the functioning of the diplomatic missions of the two countries was discussed by Sergei Ryabkov with the US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, who was in Moscow on October 11-13. According to Kommersant’s information, Mrs. Nuland also proposed solutions to the problem, but no agreement has yet been reached.

On Friday evening, the situation was commented on by the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova. “The Americans now have about 130 people working in Russia, while in our mission in Washington and two consulates general in New York and Houston there are less than 200. leave the United States in the coming months (which essentially means expulsion), the situation on the diplomatic front will only get worse, ”she said. And she warned: “Stubbornness in the implementation of a confrontational scenario in the expectation of achieving one-sided advantages by cutting off our oxygen is the way to nowhere. Every hostile action by the United States will be followed by a prompt and proportionate, but not necessarily symmetrical, response. ”

Against this background, a Kommersant source in the Russian Foreign Ministry noted on Friday that Moscow’s actions “cannot be compared with what Washington and its NATO allies are doing with regard to Russian diplomats.” “Recently, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, clearly at the suggestion of the United States as the main manager in this military bloc, decided to revoke the accreditation of eight employees of the Russian permanent mission to the North Atlantic Alliance, bringing the maximum number of our mission to ten people, including administrative and technical workers,” he recalled. According to the interlocutor of Kommersant, since 2014, the number of the permanent mission of the Russian Federation to NATO has been gradually reduced by almost seven times. “In addition, in recent years, Russian diplomats have been restricted access to the headquarters of the alliance, and have been denied contacts with colleagues in the diplomatic corps. In such conditions, it was simply impossible for the Russian mission to work normally, “the source told Kommersant.” It is not clear what the secretary general was guided by, since it is illogical to talk about the importance of dialogue with Russia and at the same time cut off opportunities for communication. ” Recall that in response to the expulsion of its diplomats from the mission to NATO, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the closure of the country’s permanent mission to the alliance for an indefinite period. In addition, from November 1, the activities of two structures in Moscow – the NATO military mission and its information bureau – will be terminated.

Note that the other day, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden are planning “in the foreseeable future” to hold a second summit. What topics will be discussed by the presidents, he did not specify. But they obviously cannot ignore the problem of “ambassadorial wars”.

Elena Chernenko