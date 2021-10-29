Eternals 2021: Watch The Trailer With Angelina Jolie – Video | Vogue Ukraine

The first trailer for “The Eternals” – the upcoming new film from the “Marvel Cinematic Universe”, has appeared online.

Based on the characters of the same name from Marvel Comics, The Eternals follows an ancient alien team of so-called celestials who have secretly existed on Earth for 7000 years. They have to reunite to protect the world from the Deviants. The film was directed by Chloe Zhao, who won an Oscar in the Best Picture category for The Land of the Nomads.

Since the Eternals are a team of heroes, a whole ensemble of celebrities who played superheroes gathered in the Marvel film: Angelina Jolie appears as Tena, Salma Hayek as Ajaki, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjian as Kingo, Brian Tyree Henry as Fastos. Lauren Ridloff as Maccari, Leah McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Barry Keogan as Druiga.

The trailer shows an event that forces the Eternals to engage in a conflict with the Deviants, although they mostly only lead people from behind the scenes. It also demonstrates that the Eternals were closely watching the superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.