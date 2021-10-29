Ether surged to all-time high amid growing popularity of its blockchain network

Ether, the cryptocurrency of the Ethereum network, the most commonly used blockchain, has reached an all-time high in value. Altcoin, second only to Bitcoin, has risen in price amid the growing use of its native Ethereum network for most digital currency transactions – from non-fungible tokens (NFT) to decentralized financing applications, writes Bloomberg.

Ether price, according to CoinMarketCap, rose 3.5% to $ 4403.93, surpassing the previous record of $ 4379.62 reached in May. Other tokens, including Binance Coin and Solana, have also risen in value, thus rekindling expectations that altcoins will be superior to the first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

Ethereum has become the most used blockchain on the crypto market, its protocol serves as the basis for popular projects such as MakerDAO and Uniswap. These are programs distributed over the network that implement the so-called smart contracts. There are over 3,000 decentralized applications known as Dapps running on the Ethereum blockchain. The Altair network update was activated earlier this week, reported on Twitter Ethereum 2.0 developer Preston Van Loon. Altair is one of the key updates for Ethereum 2.0 that will change the infrastructure of the network, ultimately making cryptocurrency mining obsolete.

Ether outperformed other cryptocurrencies last week ahead of a network upgrade. The second largest cryptocurrency in the world has risen by about 10% since October 19, while Bitcoin has been down 3% in value. Ether then surpassed alternative digital tokens such as Binance Coin and Cardano. Polkadot and Solana tokens were among the most efficient in terms of cryptocurrency investment this year, Bloomberg notes.

Crypto activists consider the beginning of the rally in ether a sign of a new season in investments in digital currencies and called it the “alt season.” Ether has skyrocketed nearly 1000% in the past 12 months, outpacing Bitcoin’s 380% jump, also due to the popularity of the blockchain network for applications such as decentralized finance and NFT.