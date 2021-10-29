Ethereum Celebrates Altair Refresh At Record Highs

While defending the 20-day moving average and trying to grab the $ 60,000 mark, it reached new record highs in trading on Friday. The second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization reached $ 4,400 for the first time in history. Let’s remind. The previous record was set in May this year at $ 4,360.

Altcoin has risen in price for the fifth week in a row, and only from the lows of the end of September has grown by more than 60%. Part of the trigger for the recent rally was the fact that more tokens were burned on the network than were issued in the last 24 hours. The process of burning coins is the withdrawal of tokens from circulation. If we draw an analogy with traditional markets, this is something like a buyback of shares.

An even more significant argument in favor of the rise in the rate was the news about the successful start of the Ethereum 2.0 Altair update for the Beacon Chain. Since the start of the process, almost 99% of the nodes have already been updated. This update is an important milestone on the path to the full launch of ETH 2.0, and therefore is an important event for the altcoin itself.

After updating record highs, the Ethereum rate rolled back to the $ 4,300 zone and is confidently holding above the $ 4,000 psychological support, which is now in the focus of players’ attention. After an aggressive rally, ETH may pause, but after a possible consolidation / local bearish correction, the rally is likely to resume.